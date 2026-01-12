Kentucky no longer receiving votes in the AP, Coaches Polls

Last week, only two AP voters voted for Kentucky. This week, the Cats didn’t receive any votes in the AP or Coaches Polls, the first time that’s happened since Feb. 13, 2023. Clearly, the win over Mississippi State did not make up for the disappointing showing against Missouri.

Arizona is the top team in the land in both polls, taking over the top spot in the Coaches Poll after Michigan’s loss to Wisconsin. Iowa State, UConn, Michigan, and Purdue round out the top five in the AP Poll. Undefeated Vanderbilt is now a top-10 team, climbing one spot to No. 10 in the AP Poll. Arkansas is the next highest-ranked team from the SEC, at No. 17, followed by Alabama (No. 18), Florida (No. 19), Georgia (No. 21), and Tennessee (No. 24). The Vols fell four spots after their 24-point loss at Florida. The Cats travel to Rocky Top on Saturday.

Jon Rothstein has Kentucky No. 39 in his Power 45 rankings, while Andy Katz dropped the Cats out of his Power 37 Rankings. Previously, Kentucky was No. 29. The Cats are No. 35 in the NET rankings, No. 26 in KenPom, and No. 37 in BartTorvik.

The Cats will have to work their way back into the polls. They’ve got two good opportunities this week with Quad 1 games at LSU and Tennessee.

AP Poll – Jan. 12

Rank Team Record / Conference Trend Points 1 Arizona 16–0 Big 12 — 1524 (60) 2 Iowa State 16–0 Big 12 ▲1 1448 (1) 3 UConn 16–1 Big East ▲1 1358 (0) 4 Michigan 14–1 Big Ten ▼2 1300 (0) 5 Purdue 15–1 Big Ten — 1253 (0) 6 Duke 15–1 ACC — 1237 (0) 7 Houston 15–1 Big 12 — 1130 (0) 8 Nebraska 16–0 Big Ten ▲2 1056 (0) 9 Gonzaga 17–1 WCC ▼1 1050 (0) 10 Vanderbilt 16–0 SEC ▲1 1035 (0) 11 BYU 15–1 Big 12 ▼2 1013 (0) 12 Michigan State 14–2 Big Ten — 865 (0) 13 Illinois 13–3 Big Ten ▲3 778 (0) 14 North Carolina 14–2 ACC ▲3 659 (0) 15 Texas Tech 12–4 Big 12 ▼1 609 (0) 16 Virginia 14–2 ACC ▲7 515 (0) 17 Arkansas 12–4 SEC ▼2 492 (0) 18 Alabama 11–5 SEC ▼5 470 (0) 19 Florida 11–5 SEC — 349 (0) 20 Louisville 12–4 ACC — 336 (0) 21 Georgia 14–2 SEC ▼3 227 (0) 22 Clemson 14–3 ACC — 218 (0) 23 Utah State 14–1 MWC — 161 (0) 24 Tennessee 11–5 SEC ▼3 140 (0) 25 Seton Hall 14–2 Big East — 136 (0)

Others Receiving Votes: Saint Louis 92, Kansas 60, Iowa 58, Miami (Ohio) 49, Villanova 40, Wisconsin 37, Miami 30, Texas A&M 23, UCF 18, Saint Mary’s 17, SMU 15, Auburn 14, George Mason 8, NC State 3, Southern Cal 1, St. John’s 1

Coaches Poll – Jan. 12

Rank Team Record PTS Chg 1 Arizona 16-0 773 (29) +1 2 Iowa State 16-0 729 (1) +1 3 Michigan 14-1 671 (1) -2 4 UConn 16-1 666 – 5 Purdue 15-1 634 – 6 Duke 15-1 606 – 7 Houston 15-1 579 – 8 Vanderbilt 16-0 557 +2 9 Gonzaga 17-1 547 -1 10 Nebraska 16-0 534 +1 11 BYU 15-1 510 -2 12 Michigan State 14-2 433 +1 13 Illinois 13-3 378 +3 14 Texas Tech 12-4 336 – 15 North Carolina 14-2 322 +2 16 Virginia 14-2 272 +7 17 Arkansas 12-4 237 -2 18 Alabama 11-5 230 -6 19 Louisville 12-4 198 -1 20 Florida 11-5 145 +9 21 Clemson 14-3 122 +7 22 Georgia 14-2 105 -2 23 Iowa 12-4 88 -4 24 Utah State 14-1 78 +3 25 Kansas 11-5 57 -4

Schools Dropped Out: No. 22 Tennessee; No. 24 Villanova; No. 25 SMU

Others Receiving Votes: Tennessee 45; Saint Louis 39; Villanova 34; Saint Mary’s 34; Seton Hall 29; St. John’s 21; SMU 15; Miami (FL) 14; Texas A&M 13; Miami (OH) 8; UCF 6; Wisconsin 5; Ohio State 3; USC 1; Indiana 1