Kentucky no longer receiving votes in the AP, Coaches Polls

by: Tyler Thompson1 hour ago

Last week, only two AP voters voted for Kentucky. This week, the Cats didn’t receive any votes in the AP or Coaches Polls, the first time that’s happened since Feb. 13, 2023. Clearly, the win over Mississippi State did not make up for the disappointing showing against Missouri.

Arizona is the top team in the land in both polls, taking over the top spot in the Coaches Poll after Michigan’s loss to Wisconsin. Iowa State, UConn, Michigan, and Purdue round out the top five in the AP Poll. Undefeated Vanderbilt is now a top-10 team, climbing one spot to No. 10 in the AP Poll. Arkansas is the next highest-ranked team from the SEC, at No. 17, followed by Alabama (No. 18), Florida (No. 19), Georgia (No. 21), and Tennessee (No. 24). The Vols fell four spots after their 24-point loss at Florida. The Cats travel to Rocky Top on Saturday.

Jon Rothstein has Kentucky No. 39 in his Power 45 rankings, while Andy Katz dropped the Cats out of his Power 37 Rankings. Previously, Kentucky was No. 29. The Cats are No. 35 in the NET rankings, No. 26 in KenPom, and No. 37 in BartTorvik.

The Cats will have to work their way back into the polls. They’ve got two good opportunities this week with Quad 1 games at LSU and Tennessee.

AP Poll – Jan. 12

RankTeamRecord / ConferenceTrendPoints
1Arizona16–0 Big 121524 (60)
2Iowa State16–0 Big 12▲11448 (1)
3UConn16–1 Big East▲11358 (0)
4Michigan14–1 Big Ten▼21300 (0)
5Purdue15–1 Big Ten1253 (0)
6Duke15–1 ACC1237 (0)
7Houston15–1 Big 121130 (0)
8Nebraska16–0 Big Ten▲21056 (0)
9Gonzaga17–1 WCC▼11050 (0)
10Vanderbilt16–0 SEC▲11035 (0)
11BYU15–1 Big 12▼21013 (0)
12Michigan State14–2 Big Ten865 (0)
13Illinois13–3 Big Ten▲3778 (0)
14North Carolina14–2 ACC▲3659 (0)
15Texas Tech12–4 Big 12▼1609 (0)
16Virginia14–2 ACC▲7515 (0)
17Arkansas12–4 SEC▼2492 (0)
18Alabama11–5 SEC▼5470 (0)
19Florida11–5 SEC349 (0)
20Louisville12–4 ACC336 (0)
21Georgia14–2 SEC▼3227 (0)
22Clemson14–3 ACC218 (0)
23Utah State14–1 MWC161 (0)
24Tennessee11–5 SEC▼3140 (0)
25Seton Hall14–2 Big East136 (0)

Others Receiving Votes: Saint Louis 92, Kansas 60, Iowa 58, Miami (Ohio) 49, Villanova 40, Wisconsin 37, Miami 30, Texas A&M 23, UCF 18, Saint Mary’s 17, SMU 15, Auburn 14, George Mason 8, NC State 3, Southern Cal 1, St. John’s 1

Coaches Poll – Jan. 12

RankTeamRecordPTSChg
1Arizona16-0773 (29)+1
2Iowa State16-0729 (1)+1
3Michigan14-1671 (1)-2
4UConn16-1666
5Purdue15-1634
6Duke15-1606
7Houston15-1579
8Vanderbilt16-0557+2
9Gonzaga17-1547-1
10Nebraska16-0534+1
11BYU15-1510-2
12Michigan State14-2433+1
13Illinois13-3378+3
14Texas Tech12-4336
15North Carolina14-2322+2
16Virginia14-2272+7
17Arkansas12-4237-2
18Alabama11-5230-6
19Louisville12-4198-1
20Florida11-5145+9
21Clemson14-3122+7
22Georgia14-2105-2
23Iowa12-488-4
24Utah State14-178+3
25Kansas11-557-4

Schools Dropped Out: No. 22 Tennessee; No. 24 Villanova; No. 25 SMU

Others Receiving Votes: Tennessee 45; Saint Louis 39; Villanova 34; Saint Mary’s 34; Seton Hall 29; St. John’s 21; SMU 15; Miami (FL) 14; Texas A&M 13; Miami (OH) 8; UCF 6; Wisconsin 5; Ohio State 3; USC 1; Indiana 1

