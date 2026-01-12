Kentucky no longer receiving votes in the AP, Coaches Polls
Last week, only two AP voters voted for Kentucky. This week, the Cats didn’t receive any votes in the AP or Coaches Polls, the first time that’s happened since Feb. 13, 2023. Clearly, the win over Mississippi State did not make up for the disappointing showing against Missouri.
Arizona is the top team in the land in both polls, taking over the top spot in the Coaches Poll after Michigan’s loss to Wisconsin. Iowa State, UConn, Michigan, and Purdue round out the top five in the AP Poll. Undefeated Vanderbilt is now a top-10 team, climbing one spot to No. 10 in the AP Poll. Arkansas is the next highest-ranked team from the SEC, at No. 17, followed by Alabama (No. 18), Florida (No. 19), Georgia (No. 21), and Tennessee (No. 24). The Vols fell four spots after their 24-point loss at Florida. The Cats travel to Rocky Top on Saturday.
Jon Rothstein has Kentucky No. 39 in his Power 45 rankings, while Andy Katz dropped the Cats out of his Power 37 Rankings. Previously, Kentucky was No. 29. The Cats are No. 35 in the NET rankings, No. 26 in KenPom, and No. 37 in BartTorvik.
The Cats will have to work their way back into the polls. They’ve got two good opportunities this week with Quad 1 games at LSU and Tennessee.
AP Poll – Jan. 12
|Rank
|Team
|Record / Conference
|Trend
|Points
|1
|Arizona
|16–0 Big 12
|—
|1524 (60)
|2
|Iowa State
|16–0 Big 12
|▲1
|1448 (1)
|3
|UConn
|16–1 Big East
|▲1
|1358 (0)
|4
|Michigan
|14–1 Big Ten
|▼2
|1300 (0)
|5
|Purdue
|15–1 Big Ten
|—
|1253 (0)
|6
|Duke
|15–1 ACC
|—
|1237 (0)
|7
|Houston
|15–1 Big 12
|—
|1130 (0)
|8
|Nebraska
|16–0 Big Ten
|▲2
|1056 (0)
|9
|Gonzaga
|17–1 WCC
|▼1
|1050 (0)
|10
|Vanderbilt
|16–0 SEC
|▲1
|1035 (0)
|11
|BYU
|15–1 Big 12
|▼2
|1013 (0)
|12
|Michigan State
|14–2 Big Ten
|—
|865 (0)
|13
|Illinois
|13–3 Big Ten
|▲3
|778 (0)
|14
|North Carolina
|14–2 ACC
|▲3
|659 (0)
|15
|Texas Tech
|12–4 Big 12
|▼1
|609 (0)
|16
|Virginia
|14–2 ACC
|▲7
|515 (0)
|17
|Arkansas
|12–4 SEC
|▼2
|492 (0)
|18
|Alabama
|11–5 SEC
|▼5
|470 (0)
|19
|Florida
|11–5 SEC
|—
|349 (0)
|20
|Louisville
|12–4 ACC
|—
|336 (0)
|21
|Georgia
|14–2 SEC
|▼3
|227 (0)
|22
|Clemson
|14–3 ACC
|—
|218 (0)
|23
|Utah State
|14–1 MWC
|—
|161 (0)
|24
|Tennessee
|11–5 SEC
|▼3
|140 (0)
|25
|Seton Hall
|14–2 Big East
|—
|136 (0)
Others Receiving Votes: Saint Louis 92, Kansas 60, Iowa 58, Miami (Ohio) 49, Villanova 40, Wisconsin 37, Miami 30, Texas A&M 23, UCF 18, Saint Mary’s 17, SMU 15, Auburn 14, George Mason 8, NC State 3, Southern Cal 1, St. John’s 1
Coaches Poll – Jan. 12
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|PTS
|Chg
|1
|Arizona
|16-0
|773 (29)
|+1
|2
|Iowa State
|16-0
|729 (1)
|+1
|3
|Michigan
|14-1
|671 (1)
|-2
|4
|UConn
|16-1
|666
|–
|5
|Purdue
|15-1
|634
|–
|6
|Duke
|15-1
|606
|–
|7
|Houston
|15-1
|579
|–
|8
|Vanderbilt
|16-0
|557
|+2
|9
|Gonzaga
|17-1
|547
|-1
|10
|Nebraska
|16-0
|534
|+1
|11
|BYU
|15-1
|510
|-2
|12
|Michigan State
|14-2
|433
|+1
|13
|Illinois
|13-3
|378
|+3
|14
|Texas Tech
|12-4
|336
|–
|15
|North Carolina
|14-2
|322
|+2
|16
|Virginia
|14-2
|272
|+7
|17
|Arkansas
|12-4
|237
|-2
|18
|Alabama
|11-5
|230
|-6
|19
|Louisville
|12-4
|198
|-1
|20
|Florida
|11-5
|145
|+9
|21
|Clemson
|14-3
|122
|+7
|22
|Georgia
|14-2
|105
|-2
|23
|Iowa
|12-4
|88
|-4
|24
|Utah State
|14-1
|78
|+3
|25
|Kansas
|11-5
|57
|-4
Schools Dropped Out: No. 22 Tennessee; No. 24 Villanova; No. 25 SMU
Others Receiving Votes: Tennessee 45; Saint Louis 39; Villanova 34; Saint Mary’s 34; Seton Hall 29; St. John’s 21; SMU 15; Miami (FL) 14; Texas A&M 13; Miami (OH) 8; UCF 6; Wisconsin 5; Ohio State 3; USC 1; Indiana 1
Discuss This Article
Comments have moved.
Join the conversation and talk about this article and all things Kentucky Sports in the new KSR Message Board.
KSBoard