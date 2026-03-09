Kentucky 'not putting all of our eggs in the basket emotionally' regarding hosting

Kentucky women’s basketball heads into March Madness with a 23-10 record after going 2-1 in the SEC Tournament in Greenville.

As the 9-seed, the Cats beat Arkansas by 30 — their largest margin of victory ever in the SEC Tournament. The following round, Kentucky got revenge against Georgia, handing the Lady Bulldogs a 76-61 defeat to set up a rematch against the top-seeded South Carolina Gamecocks on Friday.

The two teams had met just days before, but unlike the regular season finale, the Quarterfinals matchup was a rout as South Carolina beat Kentucky 87-64.

Nine days separate Kentucky’s loss in the SEC Tournament and Selection Sunday, which airs March 15 at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Heading into the big dance, Kentucky and center Clara Strack are eager to prove that they can play with just about any team in the country.

“Continuing to build off what we’ve been doing the past few days at the tournament — our games throughout the whole season,” Strack said of what Kentucky needs to do leading up to the NCAA Tournament. “Just continue to build off that, being able to execute, everything like that.”

Kentucky’s run in Greenville ended before they wanted it to, but Strack believes that the Cats are more than battle-tested as they gear up to, hopefully, make a deep run in the NCAA Tournament.

“I think the SEC and this tournament has really prepared us a lot for March and March Madness and what we’re gonna do there,” Strack noted. “So, I’m just excited. I’m excited to go on a run with this team.”

Of course, the main question for the Cats right now is if they’ll get to have homecourt advantage through the first two rounds or not. Kentucky is currently projected to be a 4-seed in the latest ESPN Bracketology, but there’s a greater than small chance that Kenny Brooks’ team slips to the 5 or even 6-line.

Brooks made it known following Friday’s South Carolina game that Kentucky isn’t afraid to go on the road if that’s what their fate holds.

“I honestly don’t care,” Brooks said. “We’ll go anywhere and play as long as we get an opportunity. What we wanted out of this — the last couple of days was to make sure we got better as a basketball team and to make sure we came out of this thing healthy, and that was mission accomplished.”

Kentucky has marquee wins over No. 6 LSU, No. 7 Oklahoma, No. 12 Louisville and No. 24 Ole Miss in the regular season and against No. 22 Georgia in the SEC Tournament.

All of Kentucky’s losses are Quad 1 except for their 72-67 loss to Georgia on Jan. 24. Of course, the Cats made up for that by beating the Lady Bulldogs by 15 on a neutral court on Thursday.

Needless to say, the Cats have a pretty solid case for why they should get to host in the NCAA Tournament.

“We want to host, we feel like we deserve to host, but we’re not putting all of our eggs in the basket emotionally to try to figure out and to say if we’re gonna host or not, and if we don’t get it, we’re gonna be upset — we’re not,” Brooks added. “We will go anywhere and we’ll play anybody, and that’s how much confidence we have in each other. So, we’ll sit back this week and we’ll rest and we’ll fine-tune some things and then we’ll get ready for wherever we’re playing.”

Now, we wait and see what the selection committee has in store for the Cats.