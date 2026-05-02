Always a Runner wins 152nd Kentucky Oaks
Churchill Downs made a change with the Kentucky Oaks in 2026 by moving it into prime-time. The best thoroughbreds rise to the challenge when the lights come on. Saturday night was favorite time under the Twin Spires.
Always a Runner took home the big lilly blanket in the appetizer before the big party starts tomorrow at the track. Trainer Chad Brown has recorded yet another big win at Churchill Downs. Jose Ortiz was the winning jockey. Always a Runner (9-2) was a co-favorite with Zany. The latter did not finish in the money but the former held on for a $13.04/$7.46/$5.44 payout. Meaning (5-1) and Counting Stars (8-1) were also in the money. The stars shined under the lights in one of the biggest horse races of the year.
Now all eyes turn to the Kentucky Derby on Saturday for the fastest two minutes in sports.
152nd Kentucky Derby Field
|Position
|Horse
|Odds
|1
|Renegade
|4-1
|2
|Albus
|30-1
|3
|Interpido
|50-1
|4
|Litmus Test
|50-1
|6
|Commandment
|6-1
|7
|Danon Bourbon
|20-1
|8
|So Happy
|15-1
|9
|The Puma
|10-1
|10
|Wonder Dean
|30-1
|11
|Incredibolt
|20-1
|12
|Chief Wallabee
|8-1
|14
|Potente
|20-1
|15
|Emerging Market
|15-1
|16
|Pavlovian
|30-1
|17
|Six Speed
|50-1
|18
|Further Ado
|6-1
|19
|Golden Tempo
|30-1
|21
|Great White
|50-1
|22
|Ocelli
|50-1
|23
|Robusta
|50-1
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KSR’s Handicapping Preview
From potential long shots to the Kentucky Oaks and our favorite horses in the undercard, In The Money Media’s Pete Fornatale joined KSR to give you everything you need to know about Kentucky Derby 152.
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