Always a Runner wins 152nd Kentucky Oaks

Churchill Downs made a change with the Kentucky Oaks in 2026 by moving it into prime-time. The best thoroughbreds rise to the challenge when the lights come on. Saturday night was favorite time under the Twin Spires.

Always a Runner took home the big lilly blanket in the appetizer before the big party starts tomorrow at the track. Trainer Chad Brown has recorded yet another big win at Churchill Downs. Jose Ortiz was the winning jockey. Always a Runner (9-2) was a co-favorite with Zany. The latter did not finish in the money but the former held on for a $13.04/$7.46/$5.44 payout. Meaning (5-1) and Counting Stars (8-1) were also in the money. The stars shined under the lights in one of the biggest horse races of the year.

Now all eyes turn to the Kentucky Derby on Saturday for the fastest two minutes in sports.

152nd Kentucky Derby Field

Position Horse Odds 1 Renegade 4-1 2 Albus 30-1 3 Interpido 50-1 4 Litmus Test 50-1 6 Commandment 6-1 7 Danon Bourbon 20-1 8 So Happy 15-1 9 The Puma 10-1 10 Wonder Dean 30-1 11 Incredibolt 20-1 12 Chief Wallabee 8-1 14 Potente 20-1 15 Emerging Market 15-1 16 Pavlovian 30-1 17 Six Speed 50-1 18 Further Ado 6-1 19 Golden Tempo 30-1 21 Great White 50-1 22 Ocelli 50-1 23 Robusta 50-1

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KSR’s Handicapping Preview

From potential long shots to the Kentucky Oaks and our favorite horses in the undercard, In The Money Media’s Pete Fornatale joined KSR to give you everything you need to know about Kentucky Derby 152.

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