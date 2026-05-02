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Always a Runner wins 152nd Kentucky Oaks

Adam Luckettby: Adam Luckett12 minutes agoadamluckettksr

Churchill Downs made a change with the Kentucky Oaks in 2026 by moving it into prime-time. The best thoroughbreds rise to the challenge when the lights come on. Saturday night was favorite time under the Twin Spires.

Always a Runner took home the big lilly blanket in the appetizer before the big party starts tomorrow at the track. Trainer Chad Brown has recorded yet another big win at Churchill Downs. Jose Ortiz was the winning jockey. Always a Runner (9-2) was a co-favorite with Zany. The latter did not finish in the money but the former held on for a $13.04/$7.46/$5.44 payout. Meaning (5-1) and Counting Stars (8-1) were also in the money. The stars shined under the lights in one of the biggest horse races of the year.

Now all eyes turn to the Kentucky Derby on Saturday for the fastest two minutes in sports.

152nd Kentucky Derby Field

PositionHorseOdds
1Renegade4-1
2Albus30-1
3 Interpido50-1
4Litmus Test50-1
6Commandment6-1
7Danon Bourbon20-1
8So Happy15-1
9The Puma10-1
10Wonder Dean30-1
11Incredibolt20-1
12Chief Wallabee8-1
14Potente20-1
15Emerging Market15-1
16Pavlovian30-1
17Six Speed50-1
18Further Ado6-1
19Golden Tempo30-1
21Great White50-1
22Ocelli50-1
23Robusta50-1

Get your FREE $25 Derby Bet, plus a $200 deposit match for new members at nyrabets.com/KSR25. Thanks to the team at NYRA Bets.

KSR’s Handicapping Preview

From potential long shots to the Kentucky Oaks and our favorite horses in the undercard, In The Money Media’s Pete Fornatale joined KSR to give you everything you need to know about Kentucky Derby 152.

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2026-05-01