Kentucky Offensive Line is Rebuilt and Ready to Roll

Will Stein did not have to completely start from scratch while assembling his first Kentucky football roster. There were plenty of quality pieces remaining on the roster who needed to be retained. There was one big exception. Kentucky needed to replace all five starting offensive linemen.

Finding five new starters is not an easy task, particularly at the rates in the transfer portal, but Kentucky attacked it out of necessity. There was no path forward to success without a strong foundation.

“I think everything starts upfront in football,” offensive coordinator Joe Sloan said on Thursday’s edition of KSR. “Consistently at all levels, you see teams that consistently win are good up front on both sides of the ball, and obviously, me being on offense, our focus in getting here was we had to have experience, and we had to have talent up front, and I think we were able to do that.”

Kentucky has a Top OT in the SEC

A year ago, he was an All-SEC selection at Tennessee. This year, Lance Heard will be Kentucky’s starting left tackle. The prognosticators are projecting a big season from the left tackle, who may have surprised some folks when he announced his commitment to Kentucky.

“That was a fun one, right? He comes down, he could have gone many places in the country, right, but I think he saw what Coach Stein’s plan was here. He saw the special aspects of what UK and the BBN is, and he felt that. I think he felt that from our staff, I think he felt that from everybody involved, so it was huge,” Sloan said on Thursday.

Heard missed the tail-end of spring practice to have a minor procedure, but is back to working out with the team this summer. The crew was together on Wednesday night to enjoy a meal at offensive line coach Cutter Leftwich‘s house. Those poor plates didn’t stand a chance.

The Big Blue Wall spent Wednesday night hanging out at @CutterLeftwich's house. I pity the person who had to cook for all of these people. pic.twitter.com/LF3yacOQiB — Nick Roush (@RoushKSR) June 18, 2026

Strength in Numbers

Lance Heard is the headline maker, but he was not the only big-time player Kentucky secured in the trenches. Coleton Price and Tegra Tshabola were multi-year starters at Baylor and Ohio State, respectively. Max Anderson and Olaus Alinen were blue chippers who started their careers at Tennessee and Alabama.

“I think from a retention standpoint and a recruiting standpoint, we were able to really do some great things up front, and I think it showed in the spring as those guys came together,” said Sloan.

Kentucky’s offensive coordinator believes the Big Blue Wall is ready to have a big year in the SEC. “You’re starting to see them work really well together, and they have an opportunity to be a strength of our team.”