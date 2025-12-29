Kentucky's offensive line rebuild is underway

Kentucky enters another offseason needing a big rebuild on the offensive line. This program has been here before. Just like the ones before them, Will Stein‘s new staff will be shopping for offensive line starters in the transfer portal and will be spending a high volume of rev-share and NIL resources to to find five new starters in the trenches. However, this long-term program problem will not get fixed until UK has better success at recruiting and developing high school prospects. That work is underway.

Before the transfer portal window opens on Friday, Kentucky’s staff is taking some big swings. The Cats recently issued scholarship offers to pair of top-100 prospects in the 2027 class.

Oluwasemilore Olubobola is the No. 69 overall player in the 2027 Rivals Industry Ranking and the No. 10 overall tackle. The Jersey City (N.J.) St. Peter’s Prep rising junior has a busy recruitment that includes Texas A&M, Nebraska, Syracuse, Michigan, and Ohio State. Kentucky is jumping in that race now even with offensive line coach Cutter Leftwich preparing for a playoff game with Oregon. Kentucky run game coordinator Derek Warhime issued the offer for the Cats on Sunday as the program starts to build its target board. Olubobola wasn’t the only high-level prospect to receive a Kentucky offer.

Jordan Agbanoma is the No. 89 overall player in the 2027 Rivals Industry Ranking and the No. 5 overall interior offensive line prospect. The Loganville (Ga.) Grayson standout is receiving heavy interest from Texas A&M, Nebraska, Alabama, Auburn, LSU, Tennessee, and Georgia. This is a highly competitive recruitment in the traditional SEC footprint. UK is taking a swing.

Finding instant answers in the portal over the next few weeks will be important, but signing a strong high school is a necessity at this point. The early work to build relationships is being done now.