New Big Blue Wall: Will Stein names Kentucky's five offensive line starters ahead of fall camp

Kentucky underwent another Big Blue Wall rebuild this offseason through the transfer portal. After a spring without any depth chart, we now know who UK’s first five will be when the first practice of fall camp arrives on Aug. 6.

At SEC Media Days, Will Stein said he wanted his first unit working together to build cohesion. A week later at the Lexington Kickoff Luncheon on Monday, the first-year head coach unveiled his first offensive line in a sit down conversation with Tom Leach.

Tennessee transfer Lance Heard (left tackle), Ohio State transfer Tegra Tshabola (left guard), Baylor transfer Coleton Price (center), Alabama transfer Olaus Alinen (right guard), and returnee Malachi Wood (right tackle) are Kentucky’s offensive line starters heading into fall camp.

This is what the new head football coach in Lexington had to say about each when the offensive line topic arrived at Kroger Field.

— Heard: “This guy’s got all the attributes to be a first-round draft pick. Started the last two years at the University of Tennessee.”

— Tshabola: “Got over 30 starts at Ohio State. He’ll be our left guard.”

— Price: “Was a All-Big 12 center from Baylor. Had everybody in the country and chose us over Alabama.”

— Alinen: “Big Olaus. Another kid you’re going to see him out there. He’s got the long blonde…very, very blonde hair because he’s from Finland. But he played at Alabama before. I think he played in 20-25 games at Alabama.

— Wood: “One of my favorite people that we retained was Malachi Wood. Really excited about him and what he’s going to give us from a production standpoint and just his size and physicality.”

Kentucky added seven offensive line transfers to the roster in the offseason. Only Max Anderson (Tennessee), Jordan Knox (junior college), and Mark Robinson (UTEP) won’t be in the starting lineup. Each of those reserves owns multiple years of eligibility. Stein wanted to check multiple boxes in this trench rebuild.

“They will look really good getting off the bus. I do know that. They’re a big, physical, and they have started a lot of games in college football,” Stein said. “I think when you enter the portal space, it’s not just about potential — you wanna get guys who have real production in college.”

Kentucky found that experience. This starting offensive line brings a combined 6,076 snaps played to the offense. The Cats got 5,683 (93.5%) of those snaps from the transfer portal. Price has played over 2,000 snaps. Heard has cleared 1,800 snaps. Tshabola has cleared 1,400 snaps. Those three are all multi-year starters in the SEC, Big Ten, and Big 12. Wood started multiple SEC games in 2024. UK is banking on this experience to create one of the better offensive line units in the SEC.

There has been plenty of discussion in the Big Blue Nation over the last few years about reestablishing the Big Blue Wall brand. From 2016-21, Kentucky consistently pumped out high-end offensive line play. Former alum and offensive line coach John Schlarman helped build something special in Lexington, but that has been lost over the last few years. Some strides were made in 2025. However, the program is still having to go portal-heavy to fix that. UK will want to fix that through improved high school recruiting, but in the meantime, the Cats used financial resources to build a strong group in 2026. The goal is to keep the brand started by the late Schlarman alive. We know the players who will attempt to honor that legacy this fall.

“The Big Blue Wall is real and is something that we want to keep representing Coach Schlarman and his legacy here,” Stein said. “And that really embodies our team.”