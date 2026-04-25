Kentucky OL Jager Burton Selected in the Fifth Round of the NFL Draft by the Green Bay Packers

A Lexington native is on his way to the NFL. Interior offensive lineman Jager Burton was selected by the Green Bay Packers in the fifth round of the NFL Draft with the No. 153 overall pick. This gives the Kentucky offensive line multiple selections in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Burton was a highly-touted prospect from Frederick Douglass when he committed to Kentucky in the 2021 recruiting class. Thanks to holes in the Kentucky offensive line, Jager was forced into action ahead of schedule. It put him behind the 8-ball in his development.

After seeing time at guard, Kentucky tried him out at center. Snapping issues forced the Cats to ditch that experiment, while the offensive line floundered. Right or wrong, he became the poster-child for the Big Blue Wall’s struggles.

It was just a minor setback that set the table for a redemption story. Ahead of his final season, he bulked up and moved back to center. Snapping issues were non-existent, and he was the highest-graded player on the Kentucky offensive line, only allowing 9 QB pressures and 1.5 sacks all season.

“I would say I am proud of myself,” Burton said during the final week of the regular season. “I’m not gonna sugar-coat it. Everybody knows I’ve had an up and down career, moments I’m not proud of, where I haven’t played to the standard I’ve set for myself. But this year, I turn on the tape, and I’m proud of what I put on film this year. I couldn’t see it working out any better than it did with just getting a redemption shot at center and being able to prove that I can do that. Obviously, it didn’t go well the first time, so yeah. I am proud of myself.”

He followed up his senior season by posting historic numbers at the Combine, enough to prove he is worthy of an NFL Draft selection. It’s a testament to his determination. Now, he’s got a chance to play on Sundays. Give ’em hell, Jager.

Jager Burton was a four-year starter at Kentucky with multi-positional flex. Most of the playing time occurred at guard, but it is clear that this is a center-first prospect. The 23-year-old bring real positional athleticism to the field and has improved his anchor a half-decade in the SEC.

Burton has the foot speed to climb to the second level and seal off linebackers. The center also has the functional athleticism to recover in pass protection. After losing in some bully ball situations earlier in his career, the center got some real work done in the weight room, and added play strength ahead of the 2025 season. That led to much-improved play as a redshirt senior. Burton can win quickly, owns some interior position flex, but is at his best in the pivot.

The Kentucky product projects best as a center in a zone-scheme where his athleticism and movement skills can be highlighted. Burton must continue to show that he has the power to move big bodies in the run game and hold up against power rushers in the middle of the pocket.

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