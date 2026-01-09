Kentucky Offensive Tackle Darrin Strey Enters the Transfer Portal
Offensive tackle is a position of need for the Kentucky football program, and the situation has gone from bad to worse.
Just a few hours after learning that Kentucky missed on a top transfer portal target at the position, a promising young offensive tackle is leaving the program. On3’s Pete Nakos reports Darrin Strey is entering the transfer portal. He has four years of eligibility remaining.
Strey was one of the Wildcats’ top-ranked recruits in the 2025 class. A four-star talent from Michigan, On3 ranked Strey as the No. 290 overall player and a Top 25 offensive tackle.
The 6-foot-6, 300-pounder from Michigan was a solid athlete who looked like a future starting right tackle in the SEC, drawing comparisons to Landon Young from the previous coaching staff. Mark Stoops brought in Eric Wolford to fix the Wildcats’ offensive line recruiting efforts. The addition of Strey was a step in the right direction, but he’s leaving after only one year in Lexington. It’s safe to speculate that Wolford may try to bring Strey to Baton Rouge.
Kentucky was thin at offensive tackle at the start of the offseason. Strey was a promising player who could conceivably compete for a starting role as a redshirt freshman, or at worst be the third OT who rotated at either spot. With Strey departing for the transfer portal, Malachi Wood, a rising redshirt junior from Madison County, is the only offensive tackle with in-game reps remaining on the roster. Kentucky not only needs viable starters, but the Wildcats just need bodies at the position, one where it can be difficult to find in free agency.
