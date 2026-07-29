Kentucky offers ‘27 4-star sharpshooter Ahmed Nur

Add another 2027 standout to the long list of Kentucky offers for Mark Pope and the Wildcats.

UK had extended 21 scholarships to rising seniors, and now, four-star sharpshooter Ahmed Nur makes 22. The 6-foot-8 forward is rated as the No. 22 overall prospect and No. 3 player at his position in the Rivals Industry Rankings.

A native of Hopkins, MN, the newest Kentucky target will be suiting up for Bella Vista College Preparatory School (AZ) in his final season of high school.

What drew the Wildcats’ interest — among other offers that include Purdue, Alabama, BYU, Kansas, Texas, Miami, Ole Miss, Syracuse, Washington, Minnesota, Cincinnati, Arizona State, West Virginia, Mississippi State, Penn State and Wake Forest, among others?

”I feel like I’m very versatile. You know, I can play the one through five,” he recently told Rivals’ Jamie Shaw. “I feel like I can do most things on the court, and I’ve focused on being able to do everything because guys like that make it to the league and they stay in the league. That is what I prioritize. I think that I’ve made some huge jumps since the high school season. I’ve been keeping my head down and staying in the lab and trusting the process. I have a tight circle, and I don’t really worry too much about rankings or anything like that, and that has really helped me mentally.”

Emerging on the Adidas 3SSB circuit this summer, Nur recently scheduled official visits to Ole Miss (Aug. 22-24), Syracuse (Aug. 28-30) and Washington (Sept. 6-8) after previously taking an official to Purdue, along with an unofficial to Minnesota.

What will he be looking for in a decision?

“A few of the biggest factors for me in this decision are fit,” he told Shaw. “Just as important to me are relationships, and I’ll definitely say the basketball environment. Can I see myself not only in the environment but also around the people? Seeing myself around those people every single day, day in and day out, that’s super important to me.”

It’s impossible to ignore the fit under Pope with size and shooting. Can the Wildcats gain traction and get their newest target on campus?