Kentucky offers 7-foot-3 four-star center Cherif Millogo

Another big-time high school prospect has received an offer from the Wildcats.

On Friday, four-star class of 2027 center Cherif Millogo announced on social media that he’s been offered by Kentucky. Checking in at 7-foot-3, 220 pounds, Millogo is the third player from this year’s Compton Magic 17U, which plays on the adidas 3SSB AAU circuit, to earn a scholarship opportunity from the ‘Cats, joining 2027 center Darius Wabbington and 2028 center Yann Kamagate.

Kentucky joins the likes of Arizona, BYU, Washington, and Southern California to offer Millogo since the start of 2026. Alabama, Georgia, Syracuse, Nebraska, and TCU have also extended him offers. The Wildcats first reached out to the St. Francis (CA) product last summer. He thanked head coach Mark Pope in his offer announcement post for the opportunity.

Millogo is ranked No. 32 overall and is considered the fifth-best center in the 2027 class by the Rivals Industry Ranking.

Im blessed to receive an offer from University of Kentucky thank you to Coach Pope and all the Staff for this opportunity . pic.twitter.com/733Sp2bFw3 — Cherif Millogo (@Cherif_mlg) May 23, 2026

Millogo, a native of Burkina Faso in West Africa, is now the 19th player from the 2027 cycle to announce an offer from the Wildcats. He previously played high school basketball in Massachusetts, but did not participate in the 2024-25 campaign due to a torn ACL, before moving out west. He even nearly dropped a 30-point triple-double during the 2025-26 season. Millogo burst onto the scene with a performance in the NEPSAC Showcase last June.

After missing out on his top targets last cycle, Pope is casting an even wider net this time around. Kentucky has offered the entirety of the top 12 in the 2027 class and 15 of the top 20. Millogo joins a growing list of talented prospects hearing from the ‘Cats. Watch him work in the video below.

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