Kentucky Offers 2027 Breakout PF Lewis Uvwo

Kentucky is getting involved with perhaps the best rim protector in high school basketball. 2027 three-star center Lewis Uvwo announced an offer from Kentucky on Tuesday.

The 6-foot-10, 225-pound power forward from Prolific Prep (Fort Lauderdale, FL) talked to KSR over the weekend at the Nike EYBL. At the time, he hadn’t heard from Kentucky, but was hoping they would get involved.

“Kentucky is a good college,” Uvwo said. “I’ve thought about going there because they’re good. I don’t know all about them, but I know some things.”

The Recruiting Process is Heating Up

Lewis Uvwo has seen his recruiting process get very busy over the past few weeks. He started gaining traction after a strong EYBL session in Atlanta, and that continued through Memphis.

“I’ve been getting some calls lately. They’ve been trying to recruit me,” Uvwo said. “I hope by summer, I’ll start taking visits.”

Uvwo said that BYU, Baylor, UCLA, and Providence, among others, have been involved in his recruitment. He has added offers from Kentucky, USC, Michigan, Miami, Syracuse, Arkansas, Texas A&M, Ole Miss, Kansas, Florida, and Alabama on Tuesday alone.

“I’m just trying to make it pro, trying to make it to the NBA,” Uvwo said. “I’m looking for a college that’s going to help me make it to the NBA.”

The Best Rim Protector in High School Basketball

Rivals currently ranks Lewis Uvwo as the No. 6 power forward and the No. 46 overall player in the 2027 class. That’s the highest ranking among the three main recruiting media services.

“I’ve shown everyone that I’m a defensive threat,” Uvwo said. “That’s all I’ve been doing, playing defense. I’ve also shown that I can shoot the ball. I didn’t make it, but my form and everything were good.”

Uvwo is considered by many to be the top rim protector in high school basketball. What makes him special in that part of the game?

“Ever since I started playing basketball, that’s all I’ve focused on,” Uvwo said. “I’ve been watching a lot of highlights of Giannis [Antetokounmpo] blocking shots, Hakeem Olajuwon. That’s all that matters, blocking shots.”

Moving forward, Uvwo is focused on improving his ability to shoot the ball.

“I want to be the kind of player who wakes up in the morning and just makes shots,” he said.