Kentucky is pursuing familiar QB name on recruiting trail
The Wildcats had plenty of fun on the road last week, turning 17-plus-point deficits into back-to-back victories at LSU and Tennessee, but can they...Read Full Story
Don't let these Kentucky Wildcats get hot! After a 9-6 start in Mark Pope's second season in Lexington, they've rattled off back-to-back-to-back...Read Full Story
Former Alabama center Charles Bediako is now current Alabama center Charles Bediako after suing the NCAA, granted a temporary restraining order to...Read Full Story
"We're the villains today, fellas. It doesn't get any better than that -- being the villain in this place." Those were Cody Fueger's words to the...Read Full Story
With snow on the ground in Lexington, the guys are at KSBar and Grille for Wednesday's show. The first of two KSR shows on game day, KSR will begin...Read Full Story
Good morning, folks! It's Gameday once again for the Kentucky men's basketball program. Today's opponent? The Texas Longhorns (11-7; 2-3 SEC). Here's...Read Full Story
Kentucky's journey in year two under Mark Pope has not been what anybody hoped or expected, coming off the highs of his debut campaign and a wildly...Read Full Story
Two years ago, if someone told you Indiana would win the national championship in football, you'd try to sell them some oceanfront property in...Read Full Story
