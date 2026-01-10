Kentucky is officially on the bubble in ESPN's latest Bracketology

After losing to Missouri on Wednesday and falling into a 0-2 hole to start SEC play, Kentucky men’s basketball is officially on the NCAA Tournament bubble.

ESPN’s Joe Lunardi updated his Bracketology projections on Friday morning. And while he still has the Wildcats in the field of 68 right now as a 10-seed (down one spot from his previous update), he believes Mark Pope‘s group is firmly on the bubble. Lunardi has Kentucky as one of his Last Four Byes (the last four teams to skip the First Four round), along with Miami (FL), NC State, and Ohio State.

In this scenario, Lunardi has Kentucky taking on 7-seeded Villanova in the opening round of the East Region out in Greenville, SC. The winner of that game would take on the winner of 2-seed Duke vs. 15-seed Long Island in the Round of 32.

via ESPN

Kentucky is one of nine SEC teams projected to make the Big Dance. Only the Big Ten (10) has more teams expected to get in. Missouri, which just knocked off the Wildcats a few days ago, is now considered among the “Next Four Out” group. UK’s opponent on Saturday night, Mississippi State, which is off to a 2-0 start in conference play, was not mentioned in Lunardi’s latest update.

Looking at the NET ratings, Kentucky is ranked 34th, holding a 2-5 record in Quad 1 games, a 0-1 record in Quad 2 games, and a 7-0 record in Quad 4 games. As of right now, Mississippi State is considered a Quad 3 opportunity — losing to those kinds of opponents is a killer to any team’s NCAA Tournament resume. UK will look to avoid that against the Bulldogs. Tipoff is set for 8:30 p.m. ET on the SEC Network.

