Highlights of Brandon Garrison and Otega Oweh's big night vs. Oklahoma

There were a lot of fun moments in Kentucky’s 94-78 win over Oklahoma. The Cats hit 12 threes, nine in the first half, with Collin Chandler connecting on four, Otega Oweh three, and Denzel Aberdeen and Andrija Jelavic two each. The celebrations after Oweh’s threes got better as the game went on, with Oweh throwing up three goggles in Derrion Reid’s face after one in the second half. Oweh finished with a game-high 24 points, his eighth 20-point game during SEC play.

The threes were great, but the biggest cheers were for Brandon Garrison, who scored 16 of his 20 points in the second half to notch his first double-double as a Kentucky Wildcat. In true Garrison form, there was even some chippiness, with BG pulling a Josh Harrellson by diving after a board and throwing it at Derrion Reid’s chest as he fell out of bounds. He didn’t get a foul for that, but did pick up a technical at the very end of the game, right after dunking on the other end to bring his total to 20 points, 11 rebounds, and 3 assists. Classic BG. He deserved the “BG BG BG!” chants from the crowd.

See all the fun parts of the game and none of the bad, thanks to the UK Sports Video staff:

🎥 Highlights: Kentucky 94, Oklahoma 78



Otega Oweh – 24 PTS (7-11 FG, 3-4 3FG) | 3 REB | 3 AST

Brandon Garrison – 20 PTS (7-8 FG) | 11 REB | 3 AST

Collin Chandler – 18 PTS (6-13 FG, 4-8 3FG) | 3 REB | 3 AST pic.twitter.com/spbjUesRR0 — Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) February 5, 2026

Want more coverage of the Cats? Join KSR+

KSR has been delivering UK Sports news in the most ridiculous manner for almost two decades. Now, you can get even more coverage of the Cats with KSR+. In the middle of a pressure-packed Kentucky basketball season for Mark Pope, now is the perfect time to join our online community. Subscribe now for premium articles, in-depth scouting reports, inside intel, bonus recruiting coverage, and access to KSBoard, our message board featuring thousands of Kentucky fans around the globe. Come join the club.