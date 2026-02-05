LIVE BLOG: Kentucky vs. Oklahoma

Kentucky got its biggest win of the season on Saturday at Arkansas. Can the Cats keep the momentum going at home vs. the worst team in the SEC? KSR’s LIVE BLOG will bring you all the sights and sounds from Rupp Arena as Kentucky hosts the Oklahoma Sooners (9 p.m. ET, ESPN2).

After beating Ole Miss in its SEC opener, Oklahoma has lost eight straight. Several of those games have been close, including the last three. They’ll be desperate for a win, with Porter Moser firmly on the hot seat in his fifth season. Nijel Pack and Xzayvier Brown lead the Sooners, both averaging more than 16 points and three assists per game. Pack is making an average of 2.7 threes per game in conference play.

Otega Oweh hit game-winners against his old school twice last season, first in Norman and then in the SEC Tournament, averaging 27.5 points in the two games. Will he go off again tonight? Refresh the feed below for updates, and KSR’s takes on the game from Rupp Arena and the couch. You can also join the conversation on the KSBoard Game Thread.