Kentucky OL Commit Shuts Down Recruitment
Recruiting is a fickle, fluid game. A commitment is not officially, official until a prospect puts pen to paper on signing day. Kentucky head football coach Will Stein is well aware of this reality.
“Recruiting is about waking these kids up and putting them to bed,” Stein told KSR. “It has to be an everyday thing. It can’t be once in a while, or, hey, we got this kid committed now, he’s good till December. F-that. It’s not. It’s not. You better still go like your hair’s on fire.”
That strategy appears to be working.
Matthias Burrell committed to Kentucky on March 28. The recruitment did not end with a commitment from the 6-foot-3, 320-pound offensive lineman from Columbus, Ohio.
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Other Power Conference schools, like Pitt and Louisville, continued to pursue the Kentucky football commit. The most notable competition came from Virginia Tech. Kentucky has bested James Franklin multiple times during this recruiting cycle. The first-year head coaches went toe-to-toe for a pair of four-star talents, Tristin Hughes and Iveon Lewis. Kentucky picked up commitments from each. Franklin tried to strike back by flipping Burrell from Kentucky, but Burrell is shutting it down.
The offensive line canceled his official visits to affirm his commitment to Kentucky. “I can’t wait to get to Lexington and get to work.”
Recruiting wins don’t end with a commitment. Kentucky secured another one on Saturday.
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Kentucky Football 2027 Recruiting Class
|Player
|Position
|High School
|Ranking
|Jake Nawrot
|QB (6-4, 190)
|Arlington Heights (Ill.) Hersey
|4-star (No. 60 overall)
|Marquis Bryant
|S (5-11, 185)
|Rolesville (N.C.) High
|4-star (No. 283 overall)
|Elijah Brown
|iDL (6-1, 290)
|Prattville (Ala.) High
|4-star (No. 295 overall)
|Iveon Lewis
|WR (6-2, 180)
|Richmond (Va.) Huguenot
|4-star (No. 337 overall)
|Tristin Hughes
|S (6-1, 190)
|Rocky River (Ohio) High
|4-star (No. 377 overall)
|Ian Walker
|T (6-5, 305)
|Pennington (N.J.) The Pennington School
|High 3-star (No. 408 overall)
|Larron Westmoreland
|S (6-5, 180)
|Jeffersontown (Ky.) High
|High 3-star (No. 435 overall)
|Antwoine Higgins Jr.
|EDGE (6-2, 230)
|Cincinnati (Ohio) Princeton
|High 3-star (No. 465 overall)
|Tank Proctor
|TE (6-5, 220)
|Plantation (Fla.) American Heritage
|High 3-star (No. 554 overall)
|Bryian Duncan Jr.
|ATH (5-9, 160)
|Cairo (Ga.) High
|High 3-star (No. 556 overall)
|Ty Ashley
|LB (6-2, 200)
|Owensboro (Ky.) High
|High 3-star (No. 557 overall)
|Brady Hull
|iOL (6-1, 285)
|Somerset (Ky.) Pulaski County
|High 3-star (No. 592 overall)
|Matthias Burrell
|iOL (6-4, 320)
|Gahanna (Ohio) Lincoln
|3-star (No. 658 overall)
|Miguel Wilson
|CB (5-10, 170)
|Mobile (Ala.) Vigor
|3-star (No. 663 overall)
|Conrad Hart
|TE (6-5, 235)
|Lexington (Ky.) Christian Academy
|3-star (No. 1,071 overall)
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