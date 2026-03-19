Kentucky will look to continue winning streak in road series against Ole Miss

March Madness has reached a fever pitch. The Kentucky men’s basketball team is not the only team with some big games ahead this weekend. Kentucky baseball is rolling. Will the positive momentum continue in the first SEC road series this weekend? We’re about to find out.

Nick Mingione’s Kentucky club has hit the road for the first of five SEC road series. A huge three-game tilt with Ole Miss is on deck.

KSR is here to set the table.

Ben Cleaver is getting a different look this weekend

Kentucky’s starting pitching was lights out over the first three weekend series of the season. The Wildcats got excellent starts and took some pressure off the bullpen. The hype was palpable. That went away against The Citadel.

Against an offense that was sputtering, Kentucky’s starting pitching struggled. The Bat Cats received just 9.1 combined innings from their three starters and allowed 11 earned runs with eight walks.

Jaxon Jelkin : 5 IP, 8 H, 5 ER, K, BB, 82 pitches

: 5 IP, 8 H, 5 ER, K, BB, 82 pitches Ben Cleaver : 3 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 4 K, 3 BB, 71 pitches

: 3 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 4 K, 3 BB, 71 pitches Nate Harris: 1.1 IP, 3 H, 5 ER, 0 K, 4 BB, 46 pitches

Jelkin (5.1 IP, 6 H, 4 ER, 5 K, BB) and Harris (6 IP, H, 2 ER, 5 K, 4 BB/HBP) both responded with strong starts against Alabama. Cleaver (0.2 IP, H, 2 ER, 4 BB/HBP) did not. After a strong sophomore season, the left-handed pitcher has not lasted longer than four innings in five starts and has handed out 16 free passes over 14.2 innings. Control has been a big issue as Cleaver is continually falling behind in the count and finding himself behind in counts with the pitch counter getting too high early in games.

Kentucky is making a change this week. To keep Jelkin on his normal Friday starting routine, Kentucky is bumping Cleaver up to Thursday to start the first game of the series. Will this change lead to better results? We’ll find out soon.

The Bat Cats are doing a lot of good right now but they need to get Cleaver out of this slump. This is a very importance piece for this baseball team, and keeping Cleaver in the rotation allows everyone else to remain in the established roles that are working well right now.

This certainly feels like a big start for Cleaver.

Tyler Bell should be good to go this weekend

Tyler Bell‘s left shoulder injury started to bother the sophomore again last Friday. That led to Kentucky’s preseason All-American missing the first two games against Alabama. Kentucky found a way to score with him not in the lineup.

The Wildcats played long ball on Friday before some execution in the middle innings chased Alabama’s starter on Saturday and led to some more runs against the bullpen. Kentucky is clearly a better team with Bell (.474/.655/.737, 3 XBH, 7 RBI, 10 BB/HBP, 29 plate appearances) but playing without him has allowed Kentucky to find different ways to win. We saw that play out throughout the weekend at KPP.

UK is expected to have their star back in the lineup this weekend.

Bell was not listed on the availability report for Thursday’s game. The preseason All-American will be good to go. Kentucky is simply a different offense when Bell is in the lineup. UK will be at full strength this weekend.

Bio Blast: Ole Miss Rebels

Mike Bianco took over the Ole Miss baseball program in 2001 after leading McNeese State to the NCAA regional in 2000. The former LSU catcher and assistant coach is still in Oxford a quarter-century later. Bianco, 58, has led this program to two College World Series appearances (2014, 2022), an SEC regular season title (2009), two SEC Tournament titles (2006, 2018), and eight super regional appearances (2005, 2006, 2007, 2009, 2014, 2019, 2021, 2022). Bianco is a two-time National Coach of the Year. In many ways, he very much is Ole Miss baseball.

The Rebels won the school’s first national championship in 2022 where they went from a losing record in SEC play to knocking out No. 6 Miami in a regional, No. 11 Southern Miss in a super regional, and eliminating both Arkansas and Oklahoma in Omaha to claim the natty. One of the best runs we’ve ever seen in college baseball was followed by consecutive losing seasons before Ole Miss made a regional appearance last year as the No. 10 overall seed.

This year’s Ole Miss team could be in the mix for another national seed. The Rebels (17-5, 1-2) sit at No. 6 in RPI with five Quad 1 wins. This team is off to a very strong start despite dropping a series to Texas and losing a one-run game to Southern Miss. Bianco’s squad is undefeated at home (15-0) and currently has the No. 11 strength of schedule. This is clearly the best opponent that Kentucky has faced this season.

Ole Miss is scoring 7.7 runs per game, ranks No. 49 nationally in slugging percentage (.496), and No. 29 nationally in ERA (3.59). The Rebels are currently unranked in most of the major polls but I’m not sure there is any denying that this is one of the top 25 teams in college baseball this season.

Who To Watch For: Ole Miss Rebels

— Tristan Bissetta (RF | L/L | 6-1, 225): The Clemson transfer is having a career year at Ole Miss after hitting just .227 last year in the ACC. Bissetta leads this team in hits (35), home runs (11), RBI (34), and total bases (73) on a .412/.462/.859 slash line. Bissetta has already set career highs despite sitting at just 93 plate appearances. The strikeout rate (30.1%) could become a problem in SEC play but this left-handed bat is providing major pop in the middle of the Ole Miss lineup.

TRISTAN BISSETTA 464 FT FOR THE LEAD!! pic.twitter.com/0CwgGytNzX — Ole Miss Baseball (@OleMissBSB) March 14, 2026

— Hunter Elliott (LHP | 6-3, 215): The Mississippi native became just the fifth pitcher in Ole Miss history to put together a 10-plus win, 100-plus strikeout season as a Friday starter last season. The lefty who will start against Kentucky on Thursday night is putting another good season together. Elliott leads Ole Miss in innings (24.2) and strikeouts (38). Opposing batters are hitting just .198 against him but the ERA (4.38) and WHIP (1.42) have ballooned thanks to a 22.5 percent walk/HBP rate and six home runs allowed across 111 batters faced. Elliott only allowed six home runs combined in 2024-25. The big fly could be needed to score against him to start this series.

— Cade Townsend (RHP | 6-1, 185): The sophomore from California has been lights out for Ole Miss this season after making eight starts as a true freshman. Townsend has posted a 0.92 ERA, 0.97 WHIP, and 32 strikeouts over 19.2 innings. He’s simply been electric but may be unavailable this weekend. Townsend was questionable on the availability report and recently got an MRI done as he deals with inflammation in his shoulder. The starter is currently “day-by-day” heading into this series. Ole Miss has not declared who will start Friday’s game. If Townsend cannot go, that will give UK the opportunity to get into the Ole Miss bullpen early in a game with Jaxon Jelkin on the mound.

— Judd Utermark (3B | R/R | 6-5, 250): This multi-year starter is finally a senior at Ole Miss. Utermark is also on pace to have a career year despite hitting 22 home runs across 287 plate appearances. The senior from Charlotte is hitting second in this lineup and is slashing .350/.480/.788 with five doubles and 10 home runs across 28 hits. The massive third baseman also has a high strikeout rate (25.5%) but finds extra bases when he gets the barrel on the baseball.

How To Watch: Kentucky at Ole Miss

Thursday’s game will be broadcast on the SEC Network. Friday and Saturday can be found on ESPN+. Kentucky will play two night games this weekend.