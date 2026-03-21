Pitching carries Kentucky to 3-1 win to even series with Ole Miss

Kentucky laid an egg on Thursday night against Ole Miss. The Bat Cats responded in a big way to even the series on Friday night in Oxford.

The winning started just one game after the 13-game winning streak was snapped. One big inning and some stellar pitching got UK to the winner’s circle with a 3-1 victory at Swayze Field. Nick Mingione‘s squad continues to find ways to win baseball games.

This is how Kentucky (19-3, 4-1) got the job done on Friday.

Jaxon Jelkin cruises in another quality start

Former Nebraska and Houston pitcher Jaxon Jelkin has quickly become Kentucky’s top arm in 2026 after sitting out last season with Tommy John surgery. The two-time MLB Draft pick continued his strong year with a dominant performance against a very talented Ole Miss lineup.

Jelkin lasted seven innings and gave up just four hits with the only run coming on a solo home run by former Kentucky catcher Austin Fawley. The pitcher produced 10 groundball outs and stayed out of trouble for most of the games. Ole Miss had more than a handful of one-pitch outs, and that allowed Jelkin to eat some much-needed innings.

Kentucky entered Friday’s night game needed to win to give themselves a chance to win the series on Saturday afternoon. The Bat Cats accomplished that mission thanks to Jelkin’s best start of the season.

Nile Adcock records a six-out save

WKU transfer Jack Bennett has emerged as Kentucky’s closer in 2026. Yet, with the game on the line in Oxford, Kentucky head coach Nick Mingione decided to roll with a veteran who is growing into a big role for UK this season.

After earning a save in the Sunday win over Alabama that completed the sweep last weekend, former junior college transfer Nile Adcock gave UK two innings and two strikeouts to earn a six-out save. Adcock even had to work around some traffic after a two-out hit by pitch and walk in the ninth.

Now Kentucky will head into rubber match against Ole Miss with a fresh bullpen. Bennett and Connor Mattison should both be ready to go. These two big innings from Adcock could be what allows UK to steal this series after dropping the first game.

Kentucky uses big inning with help from Ole Miss to plate 3

Kentucky did not score a run in last night’s game with Ole Miss. The Wildcats had to wait three more innings on Friday to score their first runs of the weekend. That big inning is what was needed to win this game.

A Luke Lawrence double bounced out of the glove of Ole Miss center fielder Hayden Federico on a diving attempt to give UK a runner in scoring position. A Tyler Bell single put runners on the corners with no outs. Hudson Brown hit the ball into left center that was dropped by Federico. That error led to two runs. Owen Jenkins then got Brown home with a triple to right field that was misplayed by Ole Miss right fielder Tristan Bissetta. That allowed UK to grab a 3-0 lead.

Kentucky put some pressure on the Ole Miss defense in the fourth frame. That pressure led to some poor plays in the outfield that allowed the Cats to record a big inning.

Kentucky shakes up lineup

Tyler Cerny, Ryan Schwartz, and Scott Campbell Jr. were all opening day starters for Kentucky who have mostly stayed in the lineup all season. Nick Mingione decided to make some changes on Saturday. None were on the card for the second game of this series.

Caeden Cloud got a start at third base, Braxton Van Cleave got a start in right field, and Carson Hansen got the start in the left field. Kentucky was looking for a spark in the lineup. This trio went a combined 0-7 on Friday.

After being shutout on Thursday, Mingione went looking for answers. Kentucky did not find any on Friday. A new lineup card could arrive on Saturday.

On Deck

Kentucky will go for the series win on Saturday afternoon in Oxford. Nate Harris (5 starts, 3-1, 4.03 ERA, 0.98 WHIP, 22.1 IP, 26 K, 15 BB/HBP, 0 HR) will face Ole Miss left-handed pitcher Will Libbert (5 starts, 2-2, 5.96 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 22.2 IP, 27 K, 10 BB/HBP, 4 HR) in a day game.

The Bat Cats are in position to win the season’s first SEC road series.