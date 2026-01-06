Kentucky opens as a double-digit favorite vs. Missouri

Kentucky desperately needs to get back on track after the loss at Alabama. Oddsmakers think they’ll do it on Wednesday vs. Missouri at Rupp Arena. The Cats opened as a 12.5-point favorite on BetMGM. The total is 152.5 points, with Kentucky’s team total set at 82.5 points and Missouri’s 69.5.

While Kentucky has been licking its wounds from a bad trip to Tuscaloosa, Missouri was celebrating its best win of the season vs. Florida at home. It was a heck of a bounce-back performance for the Tigers, who lost to Illinois 91-48 in the game prior on Dec. 22. Missouri is 11-3 this season, also losing to Notre Dame (76-71) and Kansas (80-60). The Tigers are shooting an SEC-best 51.4% from the field this season and are led by Mark Mitchell, who averages 16.9 points per game.

Kentucky is 9-5 overall this season, 6-8 against the spread. KenPom projects the Cats to win this one by nine, 82-73. Right now, I think BBN would just be happy with a win by either margin.

Kentucky vs. Missouri: How to Watch, Listen

We’ve got one of our favorite broadcast teams tomorrow night, Tom Hart and Dane Bradshaw, who will be calling the game on ESPN2. As always, I’m sure Tom will find a way to work in some KSR references.

Tipoff : 7:00 p.m. ET

: 7:00 p.m. ET TV : ESPN2 (Tom Hart, Dane Bradshaw)

: ESPN2 (Tom Hart, Dane Bradshaw) Local Radio : UK Sports Network (Tom Leach, Goose Givens)

: UK Sports Network (Tom Leach, Goose Givens) AM : 840 WHAS, 630 WLAP

: 840 WHAS, 630 WLAP FM : 98.1 WBUL

: 98.1 WBUL Online : iHeart Radio

: iHeart Radio Sirius XM: 84

You can also follow along on the KSR LIVE BLOG, which will start a few hours before tipoff, and join the conversation on KSBoard.

Want more Kentucky basketball intel? Join KSR Plus for access to bonus content and KSBoard, KSR’s message board, to chat with fellow Cats fans and get exclusive scoop.