Kentucky opens as a slight favorite vs. Santa Clara to begin March Madness run
Kentucky is a No. 7 seed for the first time in program history and has been rewarded with an opening-round battle vs. No. 10 seed Santa Clara on Friday. The Broncos, coached by former UK assistant Herb Sendek, boast a top-25 offense nationally that makes 10.1 threes per contest (No. 29) and takes 29.2 (No. 23) while also forcing 14.06 turnovers per game (No. 31) with a turnover margin of 3.2 (No. 21).
What do the oddsmakers think of the Wildcats’ chances in the matchup? Kentucky has opened as a 2.5-point favorite, according to our friends at BetMGM, with the over/under set at 161.5.
Top 10
- 1Breaking
Kentucky earns 7 seed
Will play Santa Clara in St. Louis
- 2
Rapid Reaction
to Kentucky's draw
- 3
Kentucky-Santa Clara
UK is a slight favorite
- 4Breaking
Kentucky WBB a 5-seed
Facing James Madison in opener
- 5Hot
Lamar's Heisman
Will Stein has it?
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KenPom projects an 81-79 win for UK while giving the Cats a 55% chance to survive and advance. ESPN’s Matchup Predictor gives Kentucky a 72.2% chance to win.
Are you picking the blue and white to move on?
Other Midwest Region Opening Lines
- No. 2 Iowa State (-24.5) vs. No. 15 Tennessee State
- No. 3 Virginia (-18.5) vs. No. 14 Wright State
- No. 5 Texas Tech (-7.5) vs. No. 12 Akron
- No. 4 Alabama (-13.5) vs. No. 13 Hofstra
- No. 8 Georgia (-2.5) vs. No. 9 Saint Louis
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