Kentucky opens as a slight favorite vs. Santa Clara to begin March Madness run

Kentucky is a No. 7 seed for the first time in program history and has been rewarded with an opening-round battle vs. No. 10 seed Santa Clara on Friday. The Broncos, coached by former UK assistant Herb Sendek, boast a top-25 offense nationally that makes 10.1 threes per contest (No. 29) and takes 29.2 (No. 23) while also forcing 14.06 turnovers per game (No. 31) with a turnover margin of 3.2 (No. 21).

What do the oddsmakers think of the Wildcats’ chances in the matchup? Kentucky has opened as a 2.5-point favorite, according to our friends at BetMGM, with the over/under set at 161.5.

KenPom projects an 81-79 win for UK while giving the Cats a 55% chance to survive and advance. ESPN’s Matchup Predictor gives Kentucky a 72.2% chance to win.

Are you picking the blue and white to move on?

Other Midwest Region Opening Lines

No. 2 Iowa State (-24.5) vs. No. 15 Tennessee State

No. 3 Virginia (-18.5) vs. No. 14 Wright State

No. 5 Texas Tech (-7.5) vs. No. 12 Akron

No. 4 Alabama (-13.5) vs. No. 13 Hofstra

No. 8 Georgia (-2.5) vs. No. 9 Saint Louis

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