Kentucky opens as early underdog vs. Iowa State

No Joshua Jefferson, no problem for Iowa State — at least in the eyes of the oddsmakers. The early spread for Sunday has been released by our friends at BetMGM, and Kentucky has opened as a 4.5-point underdog, despite the Cyclones’ best player’s status very much in question.

The over/under sits at 145.5 points with the moneyline sitting at +154 for the Cats. It’s a projected score of 75.5-71.5.

KenPom does not believe in Mark Pope’s group, giving Iowa State the 77-70 edge and giving Kentucky a 25 percent chance to pull off the upset. Bart Torvik is even lower on the blue and white with a projected score of 78-70 and the underdog having a 22 percent shot at the win.

ISU is coming off a 108-74 victory over No. 15 seed Tennessee State in the opening round, despite Jefferson going down with an ankle sprain just two minutes into the contest. Without the All-American on the floor, the Cyclones still finished with 53/46/78 splits while dominating on the glass (43-29) and in bench scoring (50-6), among other categories. Killyan Toure led the way with 25 points, followed by Nate Heise with 22 and Milan Momcilovic with 17 in the blowout.

Time to prove the world wrong, I suppose. We got a second weekend to see in Chicago.

More Kentucky News and Views on the KSR YouTube Channel

Kentucky Sports Radio has expanded its coverage of the Wildcats in the most ridiculous manner possible on our YouTube Channel. Here you will be able to find interviews with coaches and players, as well as commentary from the KSR crew. From Rapid Reactions following big events to our lengthy lineup of live shows, subscribe to the KSR YouTube Channel to stay up to date on everything happening around the Big Blue Nation.