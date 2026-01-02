Kentucky opens as the underdog at Alabama

As expected, Kentucky will be the underdog in its SEC opener at No. 14 Alabama. The Crimson Tide opened as a 5.5-point favorite on BetMGM. The total is 171.5 points, with Alabama’s total set at 88.5 and Kentucky’s at 82.5 points.

Kentucky is coming off a 10-day break between games, most recently beating Bellarmine 99-85 at Rupp Arena on Dec. 23, the Cats’ first game since the big win over St. John’s in Atlanta. Alabama has also beaten the Red Storm this season, 103-96 on Nov. 8 in Madison Square Garden. The Crimson Tide has played two other Kentucky foes this season, losing to Purdue (87-80) and Gonzaga (95-85). They also lost to Arizona by 21 on Dec. 13. Since then, they’ve won three straight, beating South Florida, Kennesaw State, and Yale. Aside from St. John’s, their best wins are vs. Illinois and Clemson.

Alabama is ranked third nationally in offensive efficiency, threes (13.1 made threes per game), and blocks (6.9 per game). The Crimson Tide averages an SEC-best 94.8 points per game, led by the league’s top scorer, Labaron Philon, at 21.9 points per game. Alabama won all three matchups against Kentucky last season, scoring at least 96 points in each game. The Cats have topped the 90-point mark five times this season, albeit against weak competition. They’re expected to have a full roster tomorrow, and they’ll need it to keep up with the Crimson Tide.

Saturday is also Mo Dioubate‘s first trip back to Tuscaloosa since transferring from Alabama to Kentucky during the offseason. I’m sure he’ll have plenty of Mo-tivation to beat the Tide (see what I did there?).

Kentucky vs. Alabama: How to Watch, Listen

Tipoff : 12:00 p.m. ET

: 12:00 p.m. ET TV : ESPN (Dan Shulman, Jay Bilas, Kris Budden)

: ESPN (Dan Shulman, Jay Bilas, Kris Budden) Local Radio : UK Sports Network (Tom Leach, Goose Givens)

: UK Sports Network (Tom Leach, Goose Givens) AM : 840 WHAS, 630 WLAP

: 840 WHAS, 630 WLAP FM : 98.1 WBUL

: 98.1 WBUL Online : iHeart Radio

: iHeart Radio Sirius XM: 387

You can also follow along on the KSR LIVE BLOG, which will start a few hours before tipoff, and join the conversation on KSBoard.

Want more Kentucky basketball intel? Join KSR Plus for access to bonus content and KSBoard, KSR’s message board, to chat with fellow Cats fans and get exclusive scoop.