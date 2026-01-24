Skip to main content
KSRKSR Plus
KSBoard
Kentucky
Join KSR+

Kentucky's Otega Oweh in Historic Company with Another 20-Point Game: 'He's Been an Amazing Learner this Season'

Jacob Polacheckby: Jacob Polacheck27 minutes agoPolacheckKSR

loading...

Discuss This Article

Comments have moved.

Join the conversation and talk about this article and all things Kentucky Sports in the new KSR Message Board.

KSBoard

2026-01-24