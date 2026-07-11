KSR Basketball
Kentucky visits Otega Oweh in Las Vegas
Kentucky’s summer trip to Las Vegas is coming to a close but Mark Pope‘s squad had to make another stop on Friday night. The 2026-27 Cats went to see a familiar face.
The Cats caught a Summer League game at the Thomas & Mack Center. While in the building for a contest between the Oklahoma City Thunder and Los Angeles Lakers, Malachi Moreno and Braydon Hawthorne were supporting their old teammate with some signage.
Otega Oweh was the No. 41 overall pick in the second round of the 2026 NBA Draft. The 23-year-old earned back-to-back All-SEC Second Team honors during a two-year stint in Lexington where he started 72 games for the Wildcats. Oweh scored 1,255 total points as a Wildcat. He tested the draft waters last offseason before returning to UK as a senior. Oweh posted 18.6 points on .465/.333/.731 shooting splits with 4.7 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 1.8 steals in 32.8 minutes per game in 2025-26.
In his Summer League debut, Oweh scored eight points on seven shot attempts with four rebounds, two assists, and two steals in 25 minutes. Unfortunately, the rookie suffered a left ankle injury and is currently unavailable to play. That did not stop Kentucky from showing up and cheering on their old teammate.
Kentucky used a trip to Las Vegas to do some team bonding. Part of that bonding included meeting up with a familiar face.
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