Kentucky visits Otega Oweh in Las Vegas

Kentucky’s summer trip to Las Vegas is coming to a close but Mark Pope‘s squad had to make another stop on Friday night. The 2026-27 Cats went to see a familiar face.

The Cats caught a Summer League game at the Thomas & Mack Center. While in the building for a contest between the Oklahoma City Thunder and Los Angeles Lakers, Malachi Moreno and Braydon Hawthorne were supporting their old teammate with some signage.

Guess who we are here to see 🤖 pic.twitter.com/7cFKjnkDAk — Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) July 11, 2026

Otega Oweh’s former Kentucky teammates in attendance with some signage: pic.twitter.com/AaahUtpnNK — Derek Parker (@DParkOK) July 11, 2026

Otega Oweh was the No. 41 overall pick in the second round of the 2026 NBA Draft. The 23-year-old earned back-to-back All-SEC Second Team honors during a two-year stint in Lexington where he started 72 games for the Wildcats. Oweh scored 1,255 total points as a Wildcat. He tested the draft waters last offseason before returning to UK as a senior. Oweh posted 18.6 points on .465/.333/.731 shooting splits with 4.7 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 1.8 steals in 32.8 minutes per game in 2025-26.

In his Summer League debut, Oweh scored eight points on seven shot attempts with four rebounds, two assists, and two steals in 25 minutes. Unfortunately, the rookie suffered a left ankle injury and is currently unavailable to play. That did not stop Kentucky from showing up and cheering on their old teammate.

Kentucky used a trip to Las Vegas to do some team bonding. Part of that bonding included meeting up with a familiar face.

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