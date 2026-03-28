Kentucky PG Jaland Lowe plans to enter transfer portal

Jaland Lowe will not return to Kentucky coming off a medical redshirt year with the Wildcats, suiting up in just nine games before undergoing season-ending surgery, his father tells KSR.

The 6-foot-1 point guard averaged 8.0 points, 2.4 assists and 2.1 rebounds per contest in his lone season in Lexington. He dislocated his shoulder in Kentucky’s Blue-White Game, then made his season debut against Valparaiso on November 7 and played 30 minutes against Louisville on Nov. 11, only to suffer the same injury again in practice days later. Lowe returned to play for four games in December, then three in January before ultimately shutting things down after another reaggravation vs. Mississippi State on Jan. 10.

He becomes the first Kentucky player to announce their future plans this offseason. Lowe previously said ‘that’s the plan’ when asked about a return to Lexington for his redshirt junior season.

“The plan has always been to come back,” he said at the SEC Tournament.

The Missouri City, Texas native began his career at Pitt, playing two seasons for the Panthers. In his sophomore season, he averaged 16.8 points, 5.5 assists and 4.2 rebounds per game en route to All-ACC honors.

Now, Lowe will explore his options once again in the portal with two seasons of eligibility remaining.

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