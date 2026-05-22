Skip to main content
KSRKSR Plus
KSBoard
Kentucky
Join KSR+

Kentucky picks up commitment from 3-star EDGE Griff Galloway

Zack Geogheganby: Zack Geoghegan1 hour agoZGeogheganKSR

Will Stein and the Kentucky football staff continue to make magic on the recruiting trail.

The Wildcats reeled in another commitment on Friday morning, locking down three-star EDGE Griff Galloway. A 6-foot-3, 240-pound product of Providence Day School in Charlotte, NC, Galloway chose Kentucky over offers from the likes of Clemson, Florida, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Louisville, and Texas A&M. He becomes the 18th pledge from the 2027 cycle for Stein.

Galloway, who ranks No. 625 overall by the Rivals Industry Rankings, is UK’s third 2027 pickup so far this week. The ‘Cats have also received commitments from four-star cornerback Miles Brown and three-star running back Kelsey Gerald in recent days. Kentucky’s high school class ranks 19th nationally and 8th in the SEC.

Kentucky’s new defensive coordinator, Jay Bateman, teased this commitment earlier on Friday in a social media post. Bateman even went to visit Galloway, who has been on UK’s radar for several weeks now, at his school not long ago. His father, Lonnie Galloway, is a long-time college assistant who is currently an analyst at Clemson. Galloway visited Lexington earlier this spring and clearly liked enough of what he saw and heard to pick the ‘Cats.

Kentucky football’s 2027 recruiting class

PlayerPositionHigh SchoolRanking
Jake NawrotQB (6-4, 190)Arlington Heights (Ill.) Hersey4-star (No. 60 overall)
Marquis BryantS (5-11, 185)Rolesville (N.C.) High4-star (No. 284 overall)
Elijah BrowniDL (6-1, 290)Prattville (Ala.) High4-star (No. 296 overall)
Iveon LewisWR (6-2, 180)Richmond (Va.) Huguenot4-star (No. 341 overall)
Tristin HughesS (6-1, 190)Rocky River (Ohio) High4-star (No. 382 overall)
Ian WalkerT (6-5, 305)Pennington (N.J.) The Pennington SchoolHigh 3-star (No. 413 overall)
Larron WestmorelandS (6-5, 180)Jeffersontown (Ky.) HighHigh 3-star (No. 439 overall)
Miles BrownCB (6-0, 180)Martin (Tenn.) WestviewHigh 3-star (No. 460 overall)
Antwoine Higgins Jr.EDGE (6-2, 230)Cincinnati (Ohio) PrincetonHigh 3-star (No. 474 overall)
Tank ProctorTE (6-5, 220)Plantation (Fla.) American HeritageHigh 3-star (No. 575 overall)
Bryian Duncan Jr.ATH (5-9, 160)Cairo (Ga.) HighHigh 3-star (No. 579 overall)
Ty AshleyLB (6-2, 200)Owensboro (Ky.) HighHigh 3-star (No. 580 overall)
Kelsey GeraldRB (5-11, 190)Boynton Beach (Fl.) Santaluces CommunityHigh 3-star (No. 590 overall)
Brady HulliOL (6-1, 285)Somerset (Ky.) Pulaski County3-star (No. 622 overall)
Griff GallowayEDGE (6-3, 240)Charlotte (N.C.) Providence Day3-star (No. 625 overall)
Matthias BurrelliOL (6-4, 320)Gahanna (Ohio) Lincoln3-star (No. 701 overall)
Miguel WilsonCB (5-10, 170)Mobile (Ala.) Vigor3-star (No. 707 overall)
Conrad HartTE (6-5, 235)Lexington (Ky.) Christian Academy3-star (No. 739 overall)

Got thoughts? Continue the conversation on KSBoard and House of Blue, the most vibrant message board communities in BBN.

Discuss This Article

Comments have moved.

Join the conversation and talk about this article and all things Kentucky Sports in the new KSR Message Board.

KSBoard

2026-05-22