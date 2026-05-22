Kentucky picks up commitment from 3-star EDGE Griff Galloway
Will Stein and the Kentucky football staff continue to make magic on the recruiting trail.
The Wildcats reeled in another commitment on Friday morning, locking down three-star EDGE Griff Galloway. A 6-foot-3, 240-pound product of Providence Day School in Charlotte, NC, Galloway chose Kentucky over offers from the likes of Clemson, Florida, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Louisville, and Texas A&M. He becomes the 18th pledge from the 2027 cycle for Stein.
Galloway, who ranks No. 625 overall by the Rivals Industry Rankings, is UK’s third 2027 pickup so far this week. The ‘Cats have also received commitments from four-star cornerback Miles Brown and three-star running back Kelsey Gerald in recent days. Kentucky’s high school class ranks 19th nationally and 8th in the SEC.
Kentucky’s new defensive coordinator, Jay Bateman, teased this commitment earlier on Friday in a social media post. Bateman even went to visit Galloway, who has been on UK’s radar for several weeks now, at his school not long ago. His father, Lonnie Galloway, is a long-time college assistant who is currently an analyst at Clemson. Galloway visited Lexington earlier this spring and clearly liked enough of what he saw and heard to pick the ‘Cats.
Kentucky football’s 2027 recruiting class
|Player
|Position
|High School
|Ranking
|Jake Nawrot
|QB (6-4, 190)
|Arlington Heights (Ill.) Hersey
|4-star (No. 60 overall)
|Marquis Bryant
|S (5-11, 185)
|Rolesville (N.C.) High
|4-star (No. 284 overall)
|Elijah Brown
|iDL (6-1, 290)
|Prattville (Ala.) High
|4-star (No. 296 overall)
|Iveon Lewis
|WR (6-2, 180)
|Richmond (Va.) Huguenot
|4-star (No. 341 overall)
|Tristin Hughes
|S (6-1, 190)
|Rocky River (Ohio) High
|4-star (No. 382 overall)
|Ian Walker
|T (6-5, 305)
|Pennington (N.J.) The Pennington School
|High 3-star (No. 413 overall)
|Larron Westmoreland
|S (6-5, 180)
|Jeffersontown (Ky.) High
|High 3-star (No. 439 overall)
|Miles Brown
|CB (6-0, 180)
|Martin (Tenn.) Westview
|High 3-star (No. 460 overall)
|Antwoine Higgins Jr.
|EDGE (6-2, 230)
|Cincinnati (Ohio) Princeton
|High 3-star (No. 474 overall)
|Tank Proctor
|TE (6-5, 220)
|Plantation (Fla.) American Heritage
|High 3-star (No. 575 overall)
|Bryian Duncan Jr.
|ATH (5-9, 160)
|Cairo (Ga.) High
|High 3-star (No. 579 overall)
|Ty Ashley
|LB (6-2, 200)
|Owensboro (Ky.) High
|High 3-star (No. 580 overall)
|Kelsey Gerald
|RB (5-11, 190)
|Boynton Beach (Fl.) Santaluces Community
|High 3-star (No. 590 overall)
|Brady Hull
|iOL (6-1, 285)
|Somerset (Ky.) Pulaski County
|3-star (No. 622 overall)
|Griff Galloway
|EDGE (6-3, 240)
|Charlotte (N.C.) Providence Day
|3-star (No. 625 overall)
|Matthias Burrell
|iOL (6-4, 320)
|Gahanna (Ohio) Lincoln
|3-star (No. 701 overall)
|Miguel Wilson
|CB (5-10, 170)
|Mobile (Ala.) Vigor
|3-star (No. 707 overall)
|Conrad Hart
|TE (6-5, 235)
|Lexington (Ky.) Christian Academy
|3-star (No. 739 overall)
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