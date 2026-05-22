Kentucky picks up commitment from 3-star EDGE Griff Galloway

Will Stein and the Kentucky football staff continue to make magic on the recruiting trail.

The Wildcats reeled in another commitment on Friday morning, locking down three-star EDGE Griff Galloway. A 6-foot-3, 240-pound product of Providence Day School in Charlotte, NC, Galloway chose Kentucky over offers from the likes of Clemson, Florida, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Louisville, and Texas A&M. He becomes the 18th pledge from the 2027 cycle for Stein.

Galloway, who ranks No. 625 overall by the Rivals Industry Rankings, is UK’s third 2027 pickup so far this week. The ‘Cats have also received commitments from four-star cornerback Miles Brown and three-star running back Kelsey Gerald in recent days. Kentucky’s high school class ranks 19th nationally and 8th in the SEC.

Kentucky’s new defensive coordinator, Jay Bateman, teased this commitment earlier on Friday in a social media post. Bateman even went to visit Galloway, who has been on UK’s radar for several weeks now, at his school not long ago. His father, Lonnie Galloway, is a long-time college assistant who is currently an analyst at Clemson. Galloway visited Lexington earlier this spring and clearly liked enough of what he saw and heard to pick the ‘Cats.

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