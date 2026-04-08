Kentucky pitching no-hits Louisville for six innings in 4-2 win

Four Kentucky pitchers combined to no-hit rival Louisville for six innings on Tuesday at Kentucky Proud Park to highlight the Wildcats’ 4-2 win over the Cardinals.

Connor Mattison, Jackson Soucie, Oliver Boone, and Tristan Hunter teamed up to frustrate the potent UofL lineup. They allowed only one run and struck out nine batters.

“What a job by our pitchers,” Kentucky head coach Nick Mingione said. “We threw eight different guys. They bent, but they never broke… They made the pitch when we needed them to make the pitch.”

Kentucky improved to 24-8 on the season, while the Cardinals fell to 19-14. They will play again on April 21 in Louisville as the second game of the annual home-and-home series.

The impressive pitching bought time for a UK lineup that has been scuffling of late. The Cats tied the game at 1-1 on a Tyler Cerny sac-fly in the fourth inning, then put three runs on the board in the sixth to take the lead.

The go-ahead frame was vintage Kentucky baseball. Tyler Bell was hit by a pitch to lead off the inning, followed by back-to-back singles by Carson Hansen and Scott Campbell Jr. to make it a 2-1 game.

Ethan Hindle then followed with a perfectly executed squeeze bunt single to bring home another run. With runners at the corners, Hindle stole second, and the throw went into centerfield to make it a 4-1 lead for UK.

“Whatever it takes,” Mingione said with a smile.

Once again, strong pitching from the Kentucky bullpen helped maintain the lead.

In the seventh inning, Leighton Harris entered with two on and the tying run at the plate. He walked the first batter — UofL star Tague Davis, who has hit 19 home runs this season — but retired Bayram Hot on a fly ball to end the threat.

In the eighth inning, the Cards put two runners in scoring position with two outs, but Nile Adcock came up with a big strikeout of Zach Davis to end the inning.

Jack Bennett worked the ninth inning for his sixth save of the season, but not without drama. The UK right-hander put the first three men on base as the Cards cut the lead to 4-2, but he bounced back to get a double-play grounder to third and a ground ball to short to end it.

“Coach (Dan Roszel) went out there to talk to JB, and he was like, ‘Coach, he was so calm.’ And I was like, that’s him. That’s why he’s so good in that situation because his heartbeat is just so slow and calm,” Mingione said of Bennett’s save.

Boone (2-0) earned the win by striking out all three batters he faced in the fifth inning.

Jack Brown (3-2) took the loss out of the Louisville bullpen, allowing three runs (two earned) on three hits and a walk over 1.1 innings on the mound.

Despite collecting only two hits, the Cards stranded 12 baserunners on the night.

Playing Shorthanded

The Cats played without starting first baseman and cleanup hitter Hudson Brown, who is leading the team with a .358 batting average and 28 RBI. Mingione said Brown is battling an illness, and could miss some additional time. Tyler Cerny played first base in his absence on Tuesday, recording an RBI on a sac-fly and handling all his chances at first without a mistake.

Kentucky is also facing depth issues at catcher after injuries to Alex Duffy and Owen Jenkins. That has forced Tagger Tyson into a starting role the last two weeks, with outfielder Ryan Schwartz (originally recruited as a catcher) serving as the primary backup, and infielder Luke Lawrence serving as the emergency third catcher until Jenkins can return.

Up Next

Kentucky returns to action this weekend in a three-game series at Auburn. The No. 15 Tigers (22-9, 6-6 SEC) are playing Jacksonville State later Tuesday night prior to playing host to the Wildcats. First pitch for Friday’s opener is scheduled for 7 ET with streaming on SEC Network+.