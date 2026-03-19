Kentucky players clear up what “touch money” actually means

A couple of times this season, cameras caught the Kentucky Wildcats chanting “touch money!” before breaking their huddle to take the court. The team’s pregame rallying cry drew online criticism from some fans who took the message literally.

On Thursday, KSR’s Mario Maitland used the NCAA’s open locker room format to give the team an opportunity to clear the air on their pregame fun. KSR spoke to several players who want Big Blue Nation to know that “touch money” is basketball slang, and another player who didn’t know what his teammates were saying in the first place.

Jaland Lowe, who started the touch money ritual, admitted he has seen the fans’ commentary. He told KSR, “Okay, so I’ve seen the backlash that we’ve gotten for saying touch money, and some people have gotten it right, but a lot of people have gotten it wrong.

“It’s a worldwide-known thing in basketball that when you say touch money, it means, like, go get buckets,” Lowe explained. “It’s go get to it. Go get a win, basically. Go do good, go get buckets. Everything like that. And I think people were just taking it too literally… What are we going to do? Go grab some money on the basketball court?”

Brandon Garrison also said it’s unrelated to “financial stuff.” He compared it to saying “go do what we do” and “go ball out.”

Andrija Jelavic had the best answer, telling KSR that he didn’t even know what was going on.

“For the first month or two, I couldn’t understand what they’re saying. I’m not going to lie.”

The magnitude of BBN

After explaining the innocence of touching money, Lowe admitted that the reaction surprised him.

“I was definitely surprised, just because I didn’t know the magnitude of BBN at the time. I knew of it, but I didn’t think they were gonna make a big deal of it like that. They have their own opinions.”

He thought the misunderstanding was “comical” and had hoped that BBN would take part in it instead. Jelavic said the fans made his teammates do it even more.

Watch the players put the criticism to bed at media day, then let’s get ready to beat Santa Clara.

Touch money.