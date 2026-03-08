Kentucky playing the first Wednesday game at the SEC Tournament is gross

The door was open for Kentucky to earn a double-bye in next week’s SEC Tournament. The early Saturday outcomes around the league went in the Wildcats’ favor, paving the way for a No. 4 seed in Nashville. Kentucky just had to win on Senior Day.

Kentucky did not win on Senior Day. Kentucky did not even lead on Senior Day.

Thus, the double-bye dream died as Florida’s 84-77 win went final in Lexington. Even worse, the single-bye died with it. Kentucky dropped to the No. 9 seed, opening the SEC Tournament against LSU in the first game on Wednesday.

Wrong #9. We should’ve been more specific with the universe. This is embarrassing.

Big Blue Nation has been desperate for an SEC Tournament run, which used to be routine, and Kentucky is moving farther away from Championship Sunday, not closer. The odds of winning three straight games to get to Saturday are slim, so it’s likely that your favorite basketball team will be home on the couch before the weekend begins in Nashville.

This is not the Kentucky Basketball experience. The Kentucky Basketball experience is dominating the SEC Tournament, or, at the very least, playing into the weekend. Kentucky has 32 SEC Tournament championships in its trophy case. Its most recent is dusty and eight years old.

There is one bright side to playing on the first day, though. It’s an easier game, and Big Blue Nation is desperate for a win, any win. Sadly, six of Kentucky’s last eight SEC Tournament games were losses, a crazy stretch of early exits from an event once nicknamed the Kentucky Invitational.

All of that whining and crying aside, we’ll be there, and we’ll be excited to see what Kentucky can do. It’s March. Last I checked, we only get one of those a year. It sucks that Kentucky finished in the bottom half of the seeding, but it’s always fun to see BBN travel. Maybe the team will surprise us and do something special.

“The great thing about the tournament is it’s one game,” Mark Pope said in his postgame comments last night. “There is only one game. It’s one game. We will talk about one game. That’s all it is postseason, it’s just one game. So we are going to prepare for one game on Wednesday, and we are going to put our whole heart and soul into it, and that’s the only thing that matters to us, and that’s the beauty of the postseason.”

The one other Wednesday game

According to the Kentucky encyclopedia that is Oscar Combs‘ brain, Kentucky played one other Wednesday game at the SEC Tournament. The year was 1979, when Kentucky beat Ole Miss in the 6/8 game in Birmingham. Kentucky went on to beat Alabama on Thursday, LSU on Friday, and took Tennessee to overtime in Saturday’s championship, losing 75-69. Kyle Macy was named MVP of the tournament.