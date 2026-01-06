Tonie Morgan named National Player of the Week, Co-SEC Player of the Week

For the first time this season, Kentucky point guard Tonie Morgan is the Co-SEC Player of the Week. Vanderbilt’s Mikayla Blakes also won Co-SEC Player of the Week. Morgan won the award after back-to-back big-time outings against No. 12 LSU and Missouri.

She was also named the USBWA Ann Meyers Drysdale National Player of the Week — her first time ever receiving that honor as well.

Against LSU, Morgan scored 24 points on 7-10 (3-3 3PT) shooting and had 12 assists on no turnovers. She, of course, also hit the game-winning three heard ’round the country to give the Cats the 80-78 win. Then, just four days later, Morgan recorded 18 points, this time on 7-11 (2-3 3PT) shooting, and she also had 14 assists along the way.

This week, Morgan averaged 21 points and 13 assists per game on 67% shooting from the field and 83% shooting from the three-point line. Not too shabby.

Morgan leads the SEC and is second in the country in assists per game, averaging nine per contest. She does, however, lead the country in total assists this season with 144. She has helped lead Kentucky to a 15-1 (2-0 SEC) record, helping propel the Cats to No. 6 in the AP Poll.

