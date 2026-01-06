Kentucky portal target Cobey Sellers commits to Vanderbilt

Kentucky was trending as a serious option for Texas A&M cornerback transfer Cobey Sellers, receiving the former top-300 recruit’s first visit this portal season and making it clear things went very, very well with Will Stein in Lexington.

“I see the growth,” Sellers told KSR+ afterward. “I see it. I see the vision they have. Let’s see here pretty soon if I’m going to be joining y’all.”

Fast forward just a couple of days, and the 5-foot-11.5 defensive back from Pearland, Texas is officially off the board — but not to Kentucky. Instead, he’ll be joining an SEC foe, announcing his commitment to Vanderbilt on Monday.

He chose the Commodores over the Wildcats, along with offers from SMU, California and Arkansas.

“Let’s work,” he wrote on social media.

Sellers, a consensus four-star, was ranked by the Rivals Industry Ranking as the No. 35 cornerback and No. 280 overall player in the 2025 class. On3 ranked Sellers as the No. 29 cornerback and the No. 280 overall player in the nation.

“Getting an opportunity to go out there and play,” Sellers said of what he was looking for in a school. “It’s not always about starting. It’s about getting out there, getting the experience, and that’s it.”

In his eyes, Vanderbilt gave him the best shot at doing that in the SEC after redshirting as a freshman at Texas A&M in 2025.

Elsewhere, Kentucky picked up a commitment from Western Carolina defensive back Hasaan Sykes on Sunday — potentially the difference in Sellers’ recruitment, the newest Wildcat starting in all 12 games for the Catamounts at cornerback in 2025 with 49 tackles, three interceptions, five pass break-ups and two sacks.

“The biggest deciding factor is that Coach Allen Brown has a plan for me, development-wise,” Sykes said. “What stood out to me most was the vision in the program and the vision they have for me in being a part of that.”

Kentucky’s Transfer Portal Commitments

Kentucky has landed five commitments in the portal so far. KSR is tracking the full list:

–Tavion Wallace, Linebacker, Arkansas, 6-1, 240

–Coleton Price, Interior Offensive Lineman, Baylor, 6-3, 280

–Ahmad Breaux, Defensive Lineman, LSU, 6-3, 280

–Hasaan Sykes, Cornerback, Western Carolina, 6-0, 185

–Antonio O’Berry, EDGE, Gardner-Webb, 6-6, 240