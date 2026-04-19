Kentucky portal target DeSean Goode commits to Miami (FL)

Go ahead and take another portal target off the Big Board.

On Sunday evening, Robert Morris transfer DeSean Goode announced his commitment to Jai Lucas and the Miami Hurricanes. The Kentucky coaching staff spoke with Goode last week via Zoom, and there was a belief that a visit to Lexington was in the works, but the 6-foot-8 forward opted for the ACC before he could make his way to the Bluegrass State.

On3 ranks Goode as the 84th overall player and the 23rd-best power forward to enter the portal this offseason. He’ll have two years of eligibility to use at Miami under Lucas, a former Kentucky assistant who won the 2026 Joe B. Hall National Coach of the Year award this past season after leading the Hurricanes to a 26-9 record in his first year as head coach.

The likes of Kentucky, Kansas, Michigan, Oklahoma, NC State, and St. John’s were also in the mix with Goode, but in the end, it came down to Louisville and Miami. The Hurricanes ended up winning out. Miami has also brought in center Somto Cyril and point guard Acaden Lewis this offseason through the portal — two players who were at one point both committed to the Wildcats.

BREAKING: Robert Morris transfer PF DeSean Goode has committed to Miami, he announced🙌https://t.co/u737Hlh8EZ pic.twitter.com/Pnx6lGJqPD — Transfer Portal (@TransferPortal) April 19, 2026

Goode spent both his freshman and sophomore seasons in the Horizon League. He was a solid role player for IU Indy as a freshman in 2024-25, but turned into one of the conference’s top players as a sophomore in 2025-26. He averaged 15.2 points, a conference-leading 8.7 rebounds, and 1.4 assists in 30.9 minutes for Robert Morris this past season, taking home Horizon League Player of the Year honors in the process.

Goode becomes the second Kentucky target in the frontcourt to commit elsewhere on Sunday. Colorado forward Sebastian Rancik announced his commitment to Florida State earlier in the day. Head coach Mark Pope is still in the race for the likes of Syracuse forward Donnie Freeman, who could decide at any moment. UK is viewed as the frontrunner to land Freeman. Southern California’s Gabe Dynes, a 7-foot-5 center, is also scheduled to visit Lexington this coming week.

Kentucky’s starting backcourt is in good shape with the recent additions of Zoom Diallo (Washington) and Alex Wilkins (Furman), but there is still work to be done in the frontcourt. All eyes remain on Freeman as the BBN awaits his decision.

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