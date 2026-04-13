Kentucky portal target Finley Bizjack commits to West Virginia

Kentucky was one of several teams linked to Finley Bizjack in the transfer portal, but the Butler sharpshooter has already found a new home.

According to On3’s Joe Tipton, Bizjack committed to West Virginia on Monday morning. The 6-foot-4 junior, who is coming off an All-Big East Third Team campaign, will have one year of eligibility remaining with the Mountaineers. Bizjack averaged 17.1 points, 2.5 assists, and 2.2 rebounds per game in 2025-26 while shooting 42.6-percent from the floor and 34.9-percent from three.

On3’s Pete Nakos reported on Saturday that Kentucky, TCU, Southern California, and Virginia were pushing for a visit from Bizjack. He was scheduled to visit WVU and Ole Miss starting Sunday, but only made it to Morgantown before pulling the trigger on the Mountaineers. On3 ranks him as the 52nd-best overall player and fourth-best combo guard to enter the portal this offseason.

Bizjack is West Virginia’s second portal addition of the spring, joining Boise State forward Javan Buchanan.

NEWS: Butler transfer guard Finley Bizjack has committed to West Virginia, his agency @GSLSportsGroup told @On3.



The 6-4 junior averaged 17.1 PPG this season and earned All-Big East Third Team honors.https://t.co/P2CLLLO2iq pic.twitter.com/U8W7xai3tZ — Joe Tipton (@JoeTipton) April 13, 2026

Bizjack was considered one of the top scorers in the portal as a prospect who significantly improved his game in every college season. While not a pure point guard, he shouldered some of the ball-handling responsibilities for the Bulldogs. Bizjack is a reliable outside shooter and someone who can get to the free-throw line regularly. He also intends to test the NBA Draft waters for more feedback ahead of his final college season with WVU.

While Kentucky did express some real interest, the Wildcats never went all-in on adding Bizjack to the 2026-27 roster. Head coach Mark Pope has focused his recruiting efforts on the likes of guards Rob Wright III and Zoom Diallo in the portal, along with five-star wing Tyran Stokes from the high school ranks. Diallo visited Lexington over the weekend, while Wright and Stokes will arrive on campus sometime on Monday.

How Kentucky does with those three will play a massive role in how Pope builds out the rest of next season’s roster. The dominoes could start to fall very soon.