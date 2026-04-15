Kentucky portal target Magoon Gwath commits to DePaul

Another Kentucky portal target has come off the board.

On Tuesday night, San Diego State transfer Magoon Gwath announced his commitment to DePaul. The seven-foot big man was expected to visit Kentucky at some point this week, but he pulled the trigger on the Blue Demons before he could make his way to Lexington. UK was also in the mix to land Gwath in the portal last offseason before he elected to return for another run at SDSU.

Gwath is coming off a sophomore season in 2025-26 that saw him average 8.9 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks in 19 minutes per game. He shot 51.9 percent from the field and 43.5 percent on three-pointers while starting 16 of his 25 games played. On3 ranks him as the 55th overall player and the 14th-best power forward to enter his name into the portal so far this offseason.

After sitting out his freshman season in 2023-24, Gwath made an immediate impact for San Diego State in 2024-25 as a redshirt freshman. The native of Texas was tabbed as the Mountain West’s Freshman of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year. He posted better numbers in that season compared to his most recent one, too: 8.5 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 2.6 blocks in 24.9 minutes per outing as a full-time starter.

Gwath entered the portal for the first time last spring, and at one point was viewed as a heavy Kentucky lean before sticking with the Aztecs — a decision that came as a surprise to most. Head coach Mark Pope looked to spark those conversations up once again this month, but the outcome still resulted in a school other than UK being the choice.

Kentucky has already hosted a couple of top portal guards since the weekend. Washington’s Zoom Diallo and BYU’s Rob Wright III have both been in Lexington over the last several days, as has five-star high school wing Tyran Stokes. Syracuse forward Donnie Freeman, who arrived on campus Tuesday night, is the fourth known visitor of the portal season so far. Kentucky is still searching for its first new commitment for the 2026-27 roster.

It’s Transfer Portal SZN on KSR+

If you’ve ever been curious about KSR+, our premium sister site, now is the time to try it out. We’re doubling down our efforts to bring you bonus coverage of the Cats and the intel and analysis you can’t get anywhere else. Subscribe now for an inside look at a pivotal offseason for Mark Pope and Kentucky Basketball and Will Stein’s first year at the helm of Kentucky Football, along with access to KSBoard and House of Blue, the most vibrant message board communities in BBN. Join the club right now for 50% off an annual subscription.