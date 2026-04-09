Kentucky portal target Miles Byrd commits to Providence

You can take one name off Kentucky’s big board. San Diego State transfer guard Miles Byrd has committed to Providence, per multiple reports.

Byrd was one of Kentucky’s early targets in the transfer portal, and the Cats were one of his finalists, along with Baylor, Louisville, Cincinnati, Texas, and Vanderbilt. Instead, the Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year will take his talents to the Big East to play for Bryan Hodgson, who left South Florida for Providence in March. Byrd is the No. 8 overall prospect in the portal and the No. 4 shooting guard. He has one year of eligibility remaining.

Where does Kentucky go from here? Kam Williams is back, which probably did not help Kentucky’s chances. The Cats have some other irons in the fire in the transfer portal at the shooting guard position, including Alex Wilkins (Furman), Terrence Brown (Utah), and Devin Vanterpool (Florida Atlantic).

Zoom Diallo to visit Kentucky this weekend

Shifting to the point guard position, Kentucky has lined up its first visit of portal season. Washington transfer Zoom Diallo will visit Lexington this weekend, he tells KSR. The trip will start on Friday and end on Saturday. Diallo is the No. 9 point guard currently in the portal and the No. 33 overall player, and has two years of eligibility remaining.

Friday marks the end of the dead period in college basketball recruiting, so Diallo’s visit will be the first of many for potential future Cats this spring. Thankfully, the weather looks awesome. Keeneland will be running. If you see Mark Pope around town with some Diallo and some other VIP recruits, be sure to say hello and Go Cats.

It’s Transfer Portal SZN on KSR+

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