Kentucky prepares for Alabama's 'reckless abandon' approach: 'We'll have our hands full'

Mark Pope learned the hard way just how dangerous Alabama can be under Nate Oats, the Crimson Tide combining for 297 points for an average of 99 points per contest in three wins against the Wildcats in his first season coaching in Lexington. It was quite the combination of outcomes, too, starting with a shootout, followed by a double-digit comeback, then the blowout of all blowouts in the SEC Tournament — none favoring the blue and white.

It led to a roster rebuild featuring Pope stealing away one of the players who beat him three times with the Tide, along with some others to prioritize toughness, physicality and depth. Whatever it took to avoid getting punked in this grown-man league.

This time around, the Wildcats are finally healthy entering SEC play, taking on an Alabama team ranked in the top 10 in scoring (94.5 PPG) and 3-pointers made per game (13.1 3FG) while shooting more from deep than any team in the country. In fact, they’re coming off a ridiculous 22-54 mark from the perimeter, good for 41 percent in a 102-78 victory.

What’s the second-year coach expecting going into this one? Well, UK has its hands full, clearly. But that’s why we do all of this, right?

“Well, it’s obviously a great team. … They’re playing with reckless abandon still,” Pope said this week. “They took 54, 55 threes (vs. Yale) and made 22 of them, I think, give or take. And they’re playing with great pace and a terrific team — a well-coached team. So we’ll have our hands full, but we can’t wait to get there and get started.”

Alabama is a poor offensive rebounding team, doesn’t force turnovers and allows a ton of points defensively, but the Tide rank third nationally in blocks per game at 6.9. That immediately jumps out on film for Pope, too.

“Well, their rim protection is elite,” he continued. “The first game I watched a couple days ago was Alabama-Arizona, and Arizona is always a huge team inside, and they were dominant on the glass, but — I don’t know the number of blocks in the game, but Alabama was just, like, their rim protection was elite. … That’s a really impressive stat number for them, and it’s been probably the most — maybe, give or take — impactful part of their defensive attack right now. It’s been elite.”

Offensively, it’s about the creativity, obviously, and how the Tide make open looks appear out of thin air — then convert. Yale’s game plan and execution resulted in wide-stinking-open attempts over and over and over, leading to an absolute avalanche from deep.

Get caught sleeping and Alabama will 100 percent make you pay. Let that avalanche pile up on you and you will, in fact, die.

“They have a little bit of an Indiana vibe in terms of they’re in the top one percent in usage of ball screen actions, and they’re in the top four percent or three percent in terms of effectiveness using them,” Pope said. “They’re bringing two and three players together all the time around the ball and putting you in all kinds of gray areas — whether it’s peels or flip peels or screens or push screens or any assortment of different things to try and get you in a gray area where you can’t guard elite-level players.”

That’s led to some chaotic and tough practices coming off the Bellarmine win, but fortunately for Kentucky, the time has been there to come up with a top-notch game plan to slow down the Tide. By the time the ball is tipped in Tuscaloosa, it will have been 11 days since that pre-Christmas battle vs. the Knights inside Rupp Arena — 14 going back to the St. John’s game against real competition.

Pope is confident it’s been time well spent, beyond everything this group learned through the highs and lows of the first part of the schedule in 2025.

“The defense and our communication have been massively important. We’ve made huge progress,” he said. “I’m really proud of the guys. We made great progress through the non-conference. It’s going to be tested in a huge way on Saturday.”