Kentucky prepares for 'dominant force' in Gainesville: 'Florida presents a lot of issues.'

Kentucky has won eight of its last nine matchups to jump back into the rankings while sitting at No. 27 in the NET after falling as low as No. 39 in December. The Wildcats are right in the thick of things in the SEC, too, currently tied for second with Arkansas at 8-3 in the league — but own the head-to-head edge. Life is good, finally, for this group, and they got rewarded with a week-long break to rest up and heal those bumps and bruises.

What’s waiting for them this weekend in Gainesville will happily give them a reality check if they’re not careful, tough, with Florida riding just as high, winning nine of ten and four straight 19-plus-point victories with three coming against Quad 1 competition. Their average margin of victory in that stretch is 27.3 points. The Gators are an absolute wagon and fully capable of running the Wildcats off the floor, no matter how impressive Mark Pope‘s team has been as of late.

Fortunately, they know exactly what they’re walking into at this point — especially with a full week to dig as deep as possible and attack this thing from every angle.

“Florida presents a lot of issues,” Pope said Thursday. “I don’t know if they’re the biggest frontline in the country, but they’re definitely the most experienced and tenured and have the most winning under their belts. They know exactly who they are. They know exactly how they do this. They’re a dominant force.

“What they’ve done the last several weeks in league has been really impressive, just the margin of victory. They’re really dominating opponents, and they do it with this frontline. … This frontline is deep, big and physically imposing, so it’s a challenge for everybody. It’s going to be a great challenge for us.”

That’s the main talking point with this group, with all three of the team’s leading scorers making up the three, four and five in the frontcourt, respectively. Thomas Haugh leads the way with 17.5 PPG, 6.3 RPG, 2.1 APG and 1.0 SPG, followed by Alex Condon with 13.3 PPG, 7.9 RPG, 3.6 APG and 1.5 BPG and Rueben Chinyelu with 11.8 PPG, 11.8 RPG and 1.1 BPG. They’re absolutely stacked down low.

Don’t underestimate that backcourt, though, one that has seen its fair share of highs and lows this season, but is finally figuring things out. Xaivian Lee and Boogie Fland actually led all scorers in the Gators’ 86-66 victory in Athens on Wednesday, the former going for 18 with seven assists, three steals and zero turnovers and the latter adding 15 points, three rebounds and two steals. Fland is averaging 11.4 PPG, 3.8 APG, 2.5 RPG and 2.0 SPG on 43/19/72 splits while Lee is adding 11.0 PPG, 3.9 RPG, 3.5 APG and 1.2 SPG on 38/79/26 splits.

Pope credits the familiarity with new portal additions simply building chemistry with the three returning frontcourt standouts from last year’s national championship roster. Why would they look like world-beaters from day one, finding where they fit in alongside an established veteran core?

“Their backcourt is playing better. They’re feeling more comfortable. So I think they’re contributing more,” he continued. “… I think they’re growing into what they’re doing, too. I think you probably had the most productive ratio-wise game that they’ve had so far against Georgia. I think they’re under — for both those kids coming in new to this Florida frontline, I don’t know anything about the ins and outs of their program, but just from a distance, I might speculate that it would take that backcourt time to understand what they had, because what they have is really unique.

“So trying to figure out how to work in the context of that, I think it would be understandable if it’s taken some time. I don’t know if it has or not — that would be for them to say — but they’re really talented players, and they’re playing better.”

The Gators are excellent in many areas, ranked No. 5 in defensive efficiency, No. 12 in scoring margin, No. 14 in offensive efficiency, No. 20 in scoring offense, No. 23 in free throw attempts and No. 30 in defensive field goal percentage, but there is truly no one better on the glass, ranked No. 1 in rebounding margin, rebounding average and offensive boards. They’re also No. 2 in offensive rebounding rate and No. 4 in defensive rebounding rate.

Otega Oweh said that while the rest is always good during the bye week, the Wildcats are itching to get back on the floor.

“I feel like we’re really in a groove,” he said after the Tennessee win.

At long last, the wait is over, and they’re ready for the challenge.

“I think the guys are excited to compete and excited to play,” Pope said.