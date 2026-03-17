Kentucky pursuing British guard Quinn Ellis of Italy's Olimpia Milano

One of Italy’s top point guards is considering a move to the United States to play college basketball, and Kentucky is among those interested in pushing for a commitment.

Quinn Ellis, born in the United Kingdom, is currently a star for Olimpia Milano of the Italian Lega Basket Serie A and the EuroLeague. He’s been playing professionally since 2019 and was recently named the LBA’s Best Young Player, Italian Cup MVP and Italian Supercup MVP in 2025. He averaged 7.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.2 steals per contest in the LBA and 8.1 points, 4.1 assists and 2.7 rebounds per game in the EuroLeague this past season.

The 22-year-old standing 6-5, 200 pounds also averaged 17.5 points, 7.0 assists and 2.5 rebounds per game with Great Britain in the World Cup qualifiers.

Could he be a Wildcat? Alberto Marzagalia of Euro Devotion — an international outlet and media partner of EuroLeague — is reporting that Kentucky joins Duke, Louisville, Florida, Houston and BYU among interested schools.

“Initially, only Louisville was discussed, but now the possibilities of a move to Kentucky, Florida, Houston, Brigham Young, and even Duke, which may have become the favorite to secure the services of the English guard, must be considered,” they wrote this week. “Rumors circulating about a huge offer from Grand Canyon have not been confirmed. The list of suitors, however, may not end there.”

What would it take to bring him over from Italy to suit up in the blue and white? Marzagalia added that bidding “figures (to be) around 3 million if not more.”

So, quite the cost, and we also don’t love hearing that the Blue Devils are seen as a top contender to secure his services. How about Grand Canyon trying to get in there and make things interesting under Bryce Drew?

Maybe the most notable development with this pursuit on Kentucky’s end, though? The Cats aren’t spending $3M on a backup point guard — so that could signal the end of Jaland Lowe’s time in Lexington, if this comes to fruition.

No matter how things unfold over the next couple of weeks in the NCAA Tournament for UK, expect quite the offseason for Mark Pope and company. It’s going to be fascinating, to say the least.