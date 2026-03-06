Kentucky put up a fight at Florida, but Gators have gotten 'better and better and better' ahead of rematch

On the surface, Kentucky‘s loss at Florida on Valentine’s Day wasn’t too bad — I know, I know, no moral victories around here. That’s not what we’re doing here. The Wildcats did, however, have it down to five points with 36 seconds left on the clock after cutting multiple double-digit deficits back down to single digits in the first and second halves. Xaivian Lee and Urban Klavzar combined for 43 points on nine made 3-pointers, despite averaging 21.9 per game together on the year, as total outliers. Elsewhere, Malachi Moreno did a phenomenal job neutralizing Rueben Chinyelu and Collin Chandler kept the Cats alive with five threes himself while Boogie Fland was mostly a non-factor for the Gators. They matched UF on the glass in the first half (20-20) and tied the score overall (49-49) in the second.

Taking on a team that essentially no one has been able to compete with in SEC play, the Cats competed. Can they close the gap on Senior Day with Florida coming to Rupp Arena for Otega Oweh and Denzel Aberdeen’s final home games in the blue and white?

Whatever you think about that previous matchup at the O’Dome, Todd Golden’s group is even better today, winning five straight since then with a 10-game streak overall. Mark Pope is fully aware of the challenge ahead to put a bow on the regular season.

“Yeah, I think they’ve gotten better and better and better, for sure,” he said when previewing the matchup on Thursday. “I think that they’re just relentless with their physicality. It just is — they seem unfazed by any amount of contact. They’ve really taken on a good DNA that way. They’re playing well.”

There are two ways to look at Kentucky’s 92-83 loss in Gainesville three weeks ago, one that could have put the Wildcats in control of the SEC after winning eight of nine at the time. On one hand, UK stayed within striking distance down to the final minute and technically had a shot. On the other hand, the Gators still pushed ahead by 14 in the first seven minutes of the game and had it at 16 with eight minutes left in the game.

How does Pope take the good from that one and take away the bad to put together a winning product on Saturday?

“Well, Florida dominates in areas — they dominated in transition, they dominated on the glass, they’re almost 21 percent of their possessions are in transition in the league, which is just an incredible, incredible number,” he said Thursday. “I thought we were good. We managed those two things in the first half better than the second half. I think they had six offensive rebounds in the first half and finished with 17, so the second half, it got away from us. Transition got away from us a little bit in the second half. So that’s kind of the price of entry with them.

“You have to be good in those two spaces or you’re not going to be able to be competitive. Then you start a laundry list of things that you have to do well to try and compete with them. I thought we had some success in the first half, not as much in the second half in those areas.”

With Thomas Haugh nursing a tweaked ankle after missing the team’s blowout win over Mississippi State this week, that’s something to keep a close eye on. Florida has also locked up the No. 1 seed in the SEC Tournament and sits at No. 4 in the NET and No. 5 in the WAB as a serious threat to earn a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. Maybe a hungry Kentucky team led by Oweh and Aberdeen on their Senior Days, coming off an ugly road loss and desperate to earn a single- or double-bye in Nashville, can beat a group of Gators without a ton to play for?

Hope is doing a lot of the heavy lifting there, considering UF has won its last five games since the Valentine’s Day battle vs. UK by an average of 22.8 points per outing. But that all comes with the territory of playing March basketball going into postseason action — the Cats are gonna have to win some tough games.

“I think their backcourt is playing better. I think they’re shooting the ball much more consistently and better, so we’re going to have to find some answers there and continue to be really, really aggressive offensively and see what we can do.

“It’s going to be a great game. It’s going to be a big-time game.”

Find a way, Cats.