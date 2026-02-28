Kentucky puts together its best first half of the season

Ah, so THIS is what being on the right side of a first-half butt-kicking feels like. It’s been a long time since we’ve seen this against ranked SEC competition.

Kentucky pushed ahead by as many as 20 points against No. 25 Vanderbilt, thanks to nine made 3-pointers from the Wildcats — five from Collin Chandler alone. He leads all scorers with 15 on 5-9 overall, followed by Denzel Aberdeen with eight (3-5 FG), Otega Oweh (3-8 FG) and Andrija Jelavic (2-3 FG) with six apiece, Malachi Moreno with five (2-2 FG), Jasper Johnson with three (1-2 3PT) and Brandon Garrison with two (1-2 FG).

As a team, UK is shooting 54.8 percent from the field and 56.3 percent from three. That compares to just 42.9 percent overall and 18.2 percent from deep for VU.

AK Okereke has nine for the Commodores, followed by Duke Miles with eight and Tyler Tanner and Jalen Washington with six each.

Other numbers to know: 12 assists on 17 made field goals with just three turnovers for the Cats, but an 11-0 points-off-turnovers advantage. They also have an 8-2 edge in fastbreak points.

They’re taking care of business on both ends and it’s led to a 46-31 halftime lead, just 20 minutes away from essentially locking up a bye at the SEC Tournament — with room for a slide up to the double-bye, if this momentum keeps up the rest of the regular season.

One step at a time, though. Gotta finish the job now, and then we can spend the rest of our weekend dreaming big.