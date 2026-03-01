Kentucky puts up valiant effort but comes up short in 60-56 defeat to South Carolina

This was a big game for Kentucky. Not only was it the final game of the regular season, but it was also Senior Day with the No. 3 South Carolina Gamecocks coming to town. A win would not only be the biggest of the Kenny Brooks era thus far in Lexington, but it would also be a massive momentum booster with postseason play looming large.

Kentucky, unfortunately, couldn’t manage the victory, falling 60-56 to South Carolina. The Cats finish the regular season with a 21-9 (8-8 SEC) record.

Kentucky had an early 9-7 lead in this one, holding serve on the defense end of the court to start, but things changed quickly. To end the first quarter, South Carolina was shooting 62% from the field. Kentucky was having a hard time against the Gamecocks’ defense later on in the period, and after one, it was 19-13 South Carolina.

South Carolina got out to a 14-point lead with 3:45 to go in the second quarter, but Kentucky would claw their way back into the game with an 8-0 run highlighted by an Asia Boone three. The score was cut to 33-27, and that’s what it would remain heading into the half. Overall, it was a good first 20 minutes considering the task at hand.

Dawn Staley’s group took charge in the third quarter, using a run of their own to get out to a 13-point, 54-41 lead to end the period. They were getting high-percentage looks offensively, and the same couldn’t be said for Kentucky. South Carolina made nine of its last 11 shots heading into the fourth quarter.

Kentucky tried to manifest another run late, but South Carolina was simply too much to handle in the end. The Gamecocks are used to beating teams by 20, 30 or even 40 night in and night out. The outcome didn’t end the way Kentucky wanted, but at the end of the day, the Cats showed that they can give the best of the best a battle.

With this being the final regular season game, we wait to see what seed Kentucky will end up being in the SEC Tournament based on the outcomes of other games around the conference. The SEC Tournament begins Wednesday at 11 a.m. ET at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, SC and runs through the championship game on Sunday at 3 p.m. ET.