Kentucky QB commit Jake Nawrot continues to turn heads at the Elite 11 Finals

Will Stein has one of the top quarterbacks in the country, Jake Nawrot, committed to Kentucky. There’s a chance he could end up as the top-ranked high school signal caller in the entire country, too.

Nawrot, currently considered a four-star 2027 recruit and the second-best quarterback in his class by Rivals, is one of 20 players competing at the Elite 11 Finals this weekend in Los Angeles. The Arlington Heights (Ill.) Hersey product came into the event as the top performer during the Elite 11 regionals.

He’s quickly made his mark at the Elite 11 Finals while throwing alongside the best of the best.

Charles Power, who is the Director of Scouting and Rankings for Rivals, ranked Nawrot as the third-best performer from day one on Friday (where he was “arguably the most accurate quarterback on hand”) and the fourth-best performer from day two on Saturday. Nawrot was on target with 17 of his 20 throws during Saturday’s Pro Day setting. Nawrot and Nebraska commit Trae Taylor were the only two QBs to finish as top-five performers in both days.

“Jake Nawrot had some of the best footwork that we saw on night two of the Elite 11 Finals,” Powers wrote of the future Wildcat’s showing on Saturday. “The Kentucky commit showed excellent movement in his drops, getting great depth. He was coordinated and controlled while working from under center.

“…This is another strong showing for Nawrot, who’s in the process of assembling one of the better weekends we’ve seen to this point.“

Elite Kentucky QB commit Jake Nawrot on the money at the Elite 11 Finals😼



(via @adamgorney)



Live updates: https://t.co/KaLj0sdK23 https://t.co/WjRmgaXWzV pic.twitter.com/CWwIGgr2Ia — Rivals (@Rivals) May 31, 2026

Nawrot was then back in action on Sunday for the last day of the Elite 11 Finals, which features 7-on-7 action. Once again, he looked the part of a future star as the first player of the day to throw. He completed 16 of his 18 passes for two touchdowns with one sack.

Already ranked No. 27 nationally by Rivals among all 2027 prospects, he has a real chance at earning a fifth star. Nawrot is a recruit who was wanted by the likes of Oregon, Iowa, Florida State, and others. But Stein locked him down in February and has since watched him turn into a national name.

[Elite 11 QB Jake Nawrot explains why he stayed patient – and why Kentucky beat out Oregon in the end]