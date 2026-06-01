Kentucky QB commit Jake Nawrot looked like 'one of the top overall prospects' at Elite 11 Finals

Kentucky football’s future quarterback was putting on a show this past weekend in Los Angeles.

Four-star prospect Jake Nawrot went into the Elite 11 Finals camp already considered a top QB in the country. Rivals currently has him as the second-best QB and the 27th overall prospect in the 2027 class. A fifth-star is not out of the realm of possibility. Nawrot took a step in making that dream a reality with his play out in California.

Among the 20 signal callers that made the trip to the Elite 11 Finals, Nawrot was consistently named one of the top performers. He finished as a top-five performer in both days one and two. By the time the camp concluded on Sunday, the Arlington Heights (Ill.) Hersey product made his mark as one of the best to participate.

Had an amazing experience at the @Elite11 finals!! Thank you to @Stumpf_Brian and the rest of the staff that helped make it possible!



Words can’t describe how grateful I am for all of this. Hoping just 5 months ago I could get a regional invite, to competing in the finals! God… pic.twitter.com/T6KKETvoyr — Jake Nawrot (@JakeNawrot) June 1, 2026

Charles Power, the Director of Scouting and Rankings for Rivals, tabbed Nawrot as the 6th-best QB of the entire camp, pointing to his impressive accuracy and footwork as reasons to be excited about his potential.

“Jake Nawrot was one of the more accurate signal callers on hand at the Elite 11 Finals,” Powers wrote. “The 6-foot-3, 200-pounder is a smooth, controlled passer. Nawrot had some of the cleaner footwork of the group, and was rarely if ever out of position with his base. He had a very consistent workout on day one, followed by one of the cleaner pro day sessions where he showed a great rhythm while working under center.

“Nawrot had the unenviable task of having the first 7-on-7 session on Sunday. The defense kept everything in front of them and he finished 18-20 for two touchdowns. Even with the risk averse 7-on-7 period, Nawrot looked like one of the top overall prospects at the Elite 11 Finals.”

Nawrot came into the Elite 11 Finals with rather high expectations, and he appears to have passed the tests. Will it be enough to move him up in the rankings? Rivals will release an updated Top 300 this summer. Regardless, Will Stein has himself a potential future star on his way to Lexington.