Kentucky QB commit Jake Nawrot is now a top 30 national recruit

Will Stein is absolutely cooking on the recruiting trail. His prized commit continues to rise in the rankings, too.

On Monday afternoon, Rivals released an update to its top 300 player rankings for the class of 2027. A pair of future Kentucky Wildcats made the cut, headlined by quarterback Jake Nawrot, who went from being ranked 32nd nationally in the previous update to No. 27 overall — not too far away from being considered a five-star prospect. The 6-foot-3 Nawrot, who hails from Illinois, committed to UK last week.

Not too far behind Nawrot in the rankings is another recent Wildcat pledge. Safety Tristin Hughes, who committed to Kentucky ahead of Saturday’s Spring Game, checks in at No. 262. That’s a small drop from his previous ranking of No. 250, but still good enough for four-star status.

Also of note, Boyle County star tight end Seneca Driver is now considered a five-star recruit, ranking as the 15th-best junior in the country. Stein did his best to make up ground as quickly as possible with Driver’s recruitment, but Oklahoma ultimately won out for his services — for now. UK still has plenty of time to flip the homegrown talent.

Other in-state recruits in the Rivals300 include Beechwood WR Tyler Fryman (No. 151), Christian Academy-Louisville WR Ja’Hyde Brown (No. 251), and Trinity CB Allen Evans (No. 252). Fryman has yet to announce his decision, but Kentucky is the projected favorite. Brown and Evans are both committed to Louisville, but Brown could be a potential flip candidate down the road.

Stein is up to 10 high school commits from 2027. It’s a group ranked 19th nationally by Rivals, with even more room for improvement. Below is a list of where the rest of Kentucky’s high school commits stand in the Rivals Industry Ranking after Monday’s update, which takes into account ratings from Rivals, 247Sports, and ESPN. Kentucky is up to three four-star commits, while the seven remaining three-stars all rank among the top 700.

Join KSR Plus! With a KSR Plus membership, you get access to bonus content and KSBoard, KSR’s message board, to chat with fellow Cats fans and get exclusive scoop.