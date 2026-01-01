Kentucky QB Cutter Boley is expected to transfer

Kentucky football will be in the market for a new quarterback this offseason.

According to On3’s Steve Wiltfong and Pete Nakos, redshirt freshman QB Cutter Boley is expected to enter his name into the transfer portal once the window officially opens on Friday.

A native of Hodgenville, KY, and graduate of Lexington Christian Academy, Boley was named to the SEC All-Freshman Team in 2025. Boley played in 11 of 12 games this season, passing for 2,160 yards and 15 touchdowns with 12 interceptions after taking over the starting role for Zach Calzada. The 6-foot-5 signal caller will have three years of eligibility remaining at his next school.

Arizona State has already been mentioned as a potential landing spot for Boley. The portal will be open from January 2-16.

New Kentucky head coach Will Stein will now look for a QB1 going into his debut season in Lexington. Since taking the job, Stein has not said one way or the other if Boley was going to be his preferred option at quarterback. We now know why. Kentucky was even linked to TCU transfer QB Josh Hoover earlier this morning.

Another UK quarterback, true freshman Stone Saunders, is also expected to transfer, leaving Stein with only one quarterback from last season’s roster: true freshman Brennen Ward. Kentucky will soon be bringing in four-star QB recruit Matt Ponatoski from the high school ranks, but Stein will likely find his day-one starter for 2026 in the transfer portal.

Join KSR Plus! With a KSR Plus membership, you get access to bonus content and KSBoard, KSR’s message board, to chat with fellow Cats fans and get exclusive scoop.