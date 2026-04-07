Kentucky QB Target Andre Adams Delays Decision

The college basketball transfer portal window has opened. Fans know all too well how quickly things can change when the portal is portaling. It might be at a different rate, but this sentiment also applies in high school recruiting, and one of Kentucky’s top quarterback targets is making a change of plans late in the process.

Andre Adams planned on announcing his college decision on Saturday, April 11. Kentucky is among the finalists, alongside Oregon, Mississippi State, Memphis, and Virginia Tech.

The Wildcats appeared to be in the driver’s seat when Adams returned to Lexington on Saturday for his third visit to Kentucky for spring practice. Another school is trying to pry Kentucky’s hands off the steering wheel.

The day before his trip to Lexington, Adams spent time in Boulder. Even though Colorado was not among his initial finalists, Coach Prime appears to have made a strong pitch to the talented quarterback.

“Colorado has really given me a lot to think about,” Adams told Rivals’ Chad Simmons. They gave Adams so much to think about, he’s going to hold off on announcing a commitment this Saturday.

This is clearly not an ideal development for Kentucky. Quarterback dominoes are beginning to fall. The Wildcats have hosted numerous Blue Chip targets throughout the spring, but Adams emerged near the top of the Big Board.

Will Stein and Joe Sloan are going to have to put in some extra legwork to reach the finish line and secure a commitment from the No. 12 quarterback and a top 150 player in the 2027 recruiting class.

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