I'm Telling You There's A Chance: Kenny Minchey's Heisman Trophy Odds

We are 200 days away from the first Kentucky football game of the Will Stein era. That feels like a long way away before we’ll see Kenny Minchey under center, but it’s never too early for a college football fan to dream big. So let’s dream big, shall we?

The Heisman Trophy odds are cooking over at BetMGM. A Heisman has eluded the Kentucky football program, with Tim Couch coming the closest in 1998. The First Team All-American quarterback was fourth in the final voting.

Expectations are nowhere near the Heisman for Kentucky QB Kenny Minchey. In fact, the Heisman odds suggest he’ll be one of the worst quarterbacks in the SEC. The injunction boys — Trinidad Chambliss and Joey Aguilar — are not listed, while Vanderbilt freshman Jared Curtis is omitted from the odds, leaving Minchey at the bottom of the SEC pecking order.

Minchey is 250-1 to win the Heisman Trophy. While most Kentucky fans just hope to see a 3,000-yard passer in Lexington, it’s not crazy to believe this quarterback could do something crazy. Why? Marcus Freeman struggled to choose a quarterback last summer. Many folks around the Notre Dame football program will tell you that it was essentially a toss-up. If Minchey won the job, Notre Dame would have had similar results in 2025. You know who’s the top choice to win the 2026 Heisman? The guy who beat him in that quarterback competition: CJ Carr.

If people thought Minchey and Carr were on the same playing field a year ago, why can’t that be the case in 2026? I understand there is a big jump in that logic, but who needs to use logic when discussing Heisman odds in February? Not this guy!

Noteworthy Observations

— LaNorris Sellers was the fifth choice in the preseason last year at 16-1. Now he’s 40-1? If Shane Beamer found lightning in a bottle with Kendal Briles, it might be worth taking a flyer on Sellers.

— This is a quarterback award, but not that long ago we saw a wide receiver take home the hardware. No matter what the voters say, Jeremiah Smith will be the best player in college football. Mark Fletcher was the engine to the Miami offense that made it to the National Championship, and yet he’s 200-1? Seems a bit off.

— Cutter Boley has better odds than Minchey at 150-1. Stein Whiff. (Kidding!)

BetMGM 2026 Heisman Trophy Odds

CJ Carr 7-1

Arch Manning 8-1

Dante Moore 11-1

Julian Sayin 12-1

Josh Hoover 12-1

Jayden Maiava 14-1

Jeremiah Smith 14-1

Sam Leavitt 14-1

Gunner Stockton 15-1

Darian Mensah 16-1

Marcel Reed 22-1

John Mateer 25-1

Brendan Sorsby 25-1

Byrum Brown 25-1

Bryce Underwood 35-1

Malachi Toney 40-1

LaNorris Sellers 40-1

Demond Williams 45-1

Austin Mack 50-1

Rocco Becht 66-1

Kevin Jennings 66-1

Bear Bachmeier 66-1

Devon Dampier 66-1

Aaron Philo 66-1

Avery Johnson 66-1

Lincoln Kienholz 80-1

Keelon Russell 80-1

Conner Weigman 80-1

Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele 80-1

Kewan Lacy 100-1

Nico Iamaleava 100-1

Austin Simmons 100-1

Drew Mestemaker 100-1

Bo Jackson 100-1

Ahmad Hardy 100-1

Noah Fifita 100-1

Cam Coleman 100-1

Chris Vizzina 125-1

Anthony Colandrea 125-1

Dylan Raiola 150-1

Alberto Mendoza 150-1

Kamario Taylor 150-1

Cutter Boley 150-1

CJ Bailey 175-1

Cameron Dickey 175-1

Nick Marsh 200-1

Charlie Becker 200-1

Malik Washington 200-1

Mark Fletcher 200-1

Alonza Barnett 200-1

Ryan Williams 200-1

KJ Jackson 200-1

Drake Lindsey 225-1

Aneyas Williams 225-1

Hollywood Smothers 225-1

Nate Frazier 225-1

Jaylen Raynor 225-1

Maddux Madsen 225-1

Mason Heintschel 225-1

J’Koby Williams 225-1

Colton Joseph 225-1

Justice Haynes 225-1

Jordan Marshall 225-1

LJ Martin 225-1

Kenny Minchey 250-1

Isaac Brown 300-1

DeSean Bishop 300-1

Billy Edwards Jr. 300-1

Turbo Richard 300-1

Julian Lewis 350-1

Danny Scudero 500-1

Nick Minicucci 500-1

Broc Lowry 500-1

Dylan Riley 500-1

Caden Creel 500-1