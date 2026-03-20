'We're not done yet': Kentucky rallies around Otega Oweh’s clutch shot

The greatest thing about March Madness is how one moment can change an entire season. When Allen Graves hit a three-pointer to put Santa Clara up by three with two seconds remaining, it looked like Kentucky’s season was over. Just as the creeping dread in the Enterprise Center turned to panic, Otega Oweh heaved the ball toward the basket. It went in, giving Kentucky at least five more minutes of life. The Cats didn’t waste them, going on to beat Santa Clara 89-84 to advance to the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

It was a play Kentucky practices at the end of each shootaround. Oweh made a similar shot earlier this year, hitting the longest shot in Rupp Arena history as the clock expired in the first half vs. Missouri. Today, Oweh knew it was going in, pulling up in front of Mark Pope, firing away, throwing his hands in the air, and yelling, “That’s a bucket,” as it banked in off the glass.

Oweh’s shot is proof that he’s not ready for this run — and his college career — to be over just yet. His teammates’ response showed they aren’t either. In overtime, the Cats delivered the knockout punch, closing the game on a 10-5 run, hitting their final five shots. Almost every player on the floor contributed. Brandon Garrison blocked back-to-back three-point attempts by Sash Gavalyugov. Mo Dioubate pulled down clutch rebounds and hit free throws to push Kentucky’s lead to six with 30 seconds to go. For a team that has struggled to find cohesion and, quite frankly, chemistry, the Cats were suddenly playing as one.

“It’s just next-play vibe where it’s like, okay, we’re here, let’s go. Let’s move on to the next thing and these guys have metabolized drama really well this year,” Mark Pope said afterward. “We got to the sit-down before the overtime, and everybody was focused. They were just focusing on what they were doing.”

“We looked each other in the eyes in the huddles and just counted on each other,” Garrison said. “We wanted this more and stuff. We came out and played with a dogfight, and I love these guys.”

“We really enjoyed playing with each other, and we didn’t want the season to end yet,” Oweh said. “The game is going to give us a lot of ups and downs and stuff that we can’t really control, but we just gotta respond, and we just found a way to respond. So we’re not done playing yet.”

Kentucky’s roller coaster season prepared them for this moment. All year, the Cats have faced adversity and found ways to respond, whether it be getting down by 18 points and battling back, or pulling off a win after a string of head-scratching losses. It felt like that was going to be their Achilles’ Heel down the stretch, but Oweh’s shot showed it may be what keeps them alive.

“These guys keep getting up, man,” Pope said. “Like we get knocked down, they keep getting up, and they keep getting up and keep getting up. And for it to lead to moments like this, where we’ve had moments like this throughout the year, where guys had to get back up and do it. And so I love it, and the fact that we got to do it in the NCAA Tournament is special.”

“We’ve been through a lot this year, and it was like second nature to us,” Garrison said. “When we’ve been down and stuff, didn’t nobody on the bench or on the floor panic and stuff. We’ve been through a lot, like I just said, but we fought through it and got the win.”

“The beginning of the season, we got a lot of practice in turning the tide and fixing it,” Oweh added. “I think since we had all these ups and downs in the beginning of the season, now it’s the perfect time for us because we know how relentless we gotta be and we’ve been practicing that all season, just never quit, just always fighting.”

“I think that has a lot to do with us, a lot of adversity we went through with the losses and comebacks,” Mo Dioubate said. “And I feel like that just helped us right there, because we’ve been in that predicament before. It’s almost like déjà vu.

“And once we got to overtime, we were like, this is it right here. There are no more second chances. We’re not going to let them breathe at all. We’re going to give it our all. This is our chance right here.”

The Cats may have used up another of their nine lives today, but Oweh’s shot at least gives you hope that there may be at least one more left.