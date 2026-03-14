Kentucky rallies, then hangs on to clinch series with Alabama

Playing without three of its regular starters and having its starting pitcher knocked out of the game in the first inning, things were not looking good for Kentucky early in Saturday’s game against Alabama.

The No. 21 Wildcats, however, were unfazed.

Kentucky rallied from an early 4-1 deficit, then held off a furious charge from the Crimson Tide in the ninth inning to claim an 8-7 win and clinch the first league series of the season.

The Cats (16-2, 2-0 SEC), who won 7-4 on Friday night to open the series at Kentucky Proud Park, extended their win streak to 12. They’ll take aim at a sweep on Sunday.

“Give our fans credit,” UK head coach Nick Mingione said. “Wasn’t that awesome? You felt them the second we started making that comeback. I thought this place lifted our guys up.”

The Cats needed a boost all the way to the final out. Alabama (15-5, 0-2 SEC) came off the mat to score three runs in the top of the ninth inning and had the go-ahead runners on base before UK closer Jack Bennett slammed the door with a strikeout of Crimson Tide leadoff hitter Bryce Fowler to earn his fifth save of the season.

Junior left-hander Ben Cleaver started on the mound for the Cats, but struggled with his command and was unable to make it through the first inning. That meant the bullpen would be responsible for recording 25 outs, and they were up to the challenge.

Nile Adcock, Tommy Skelding, Ira Austin IV, Burkley Bounds, and Bennett combined to limit Alabama’s damage over the final 8.1 innings.

“The bullpen was just phenomenal,” Mingione said. “To go eight and a third and do the job they did, I literally just had them all stand up in front of the team (postgame talk) because they all needed to help us. They all got outs. Every guy that came in there got outs for us.”

Skelding (2-0) picked up the win for UK. The sophomore right-hander worked three innings in the middle of the game, holding Alabama at bay until the Cats could manufacture some runs.

Each of Kentucky’s first four batters in the bottom of the fifth delivered hits to get the comeback started. Singles by Tagger Tyson and Owen Jenkins set up an RBI double by Jayce Tharnish to make it a 4-2 game. Luke Lawrence followed with a two-run single to tie the game.

That brought Hudson Brown to the plate for the first of his two unique run-producing at-bats on the day. His squeeze bunt gave UK a 5-4 lead, and later in the seventh inning, the sophomore first baseman belted his first home run of the season, a three-run shot over the right-field wall that extended the Cats’ lead to 8-4.

“I say it all the time — we’re a whatever-it-takes offense,” Mingione said. “He got a bunt and a bomb. Let that sink in… It’s a tribute to him that he was able to do that.”

“I just try to stay committed to the plan and do whatever the coaches ask us to do,” Brown said. “This is probably the best offensive method in the country, I think. Just executing whatever the game demands.”

The home run, Brown added, “was a pretty big adrenaline rush for me,”

Alabama starter Zane Adams (3-1) took the loss. The junior left-hander allowed five runs (four earned) over four innings on the mound. He allowed six hits and two walks, striking out four.

The Crimson Tide also played most of the game without one of its key players. Junior shortstop Justin Lebron (9 HR, 21 RBI, 18 SB) exited after seemingly pulling a muscle early in the game. The first-round MLB Draft prospect stole two bases in the first inning and plated the game’s first run.

Up Next

The Cats and Tide wrap up the series with a 1 p.m. ET start on Sunday at Kentucky Proud Park.