Kentucky rallies late to beat Evansville 5-3, claim series

After struggling to plate runs the old-fashioned way for most of a chilly afternoon in Evansville, Kentucky shifted gears to its familiar by-any-means approach in an eighth-inning rally that paved the way to a comeback victory.

The Wildcats’ Tyler Cerny and Luke Lawrence were both hit by a pitch to open the key frame, and Tagger Tyson followed with a bunt single to load the bases.

That set the stage for junior infielder Ethan Hindle, whose ground-rule double to deep left field drove home the tying and go-ahead runs in Kentucky’s 5-3 win to take Game 2 of the series.

Until the unorthodox rally, No. 18 Kentucky (5-1) had struggled to get runners home against Evansville’s bend-but-don’t-break pitching. The Cats stranded 13 runners in the game, going 3-for-20 with runners in scoring position.

Small ball from familiar sources also helped the Cats produce a key insurance run in the ninth inning as, after a leadoff double by Scott Campbell, back-to-back sacrifice bunts by Cerny and Lawrence made it 5-3.

Kentucky won despite starter Ben Cleaver laboring with his command in four innings on the mound. The junior left-hander and preseason All-SEC pick allowed two runs (one earned) on four hits, a pair of walks, and a hit batsman before yielding to the Cats’ bullpen.

Three UK relievers combined to hold the Aces to just one run on four hits over the last five innings. Junior right-hander Ryan Mullan (1-0) earned the win with one scoreless inning of relief, while senior right-hander Jack Bennett slammed the door with two scoreless frames to earn his first save of the season.

Offensively, the Cats were led by junior outfielder Jayce Tharnish and sophomore first baseman Hudson Brown with three hits apiece. Senior infielder Lawrence added two, including a double, to go along with his important HBP and sac-bunt late in the game.

After a solid five-inning start from Max Hansmann, Evansville’s Chris McCormack (0-2) took the loss by giving up three runs (two earned) in his 2.1 innings of work.

The Aces fell to 0-5 on the season.

With inclement weather expected on Sunday in Evansville, the Cats and Aces will conclude the series with Game 3 later today. Stay tuned to KSR for updates, and join us on KSBoard to discuss the series with other fans.